Global Polyurethane Foam (PUF) Insulated Sandwich Panels Market To Reach $11.07 Billion At A Steady 7.7% CAGR By 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Polyurethane Foam (PUF) Insulated Sandwich Panels Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- How Large Will The Polyurethane Foam (PUF) Insulated Sandwich Panels Market Be By 2025?

The market for Polyurethane foam (PUF) insulated sandwich panels has experienced significant growth recently. Its size is predicted to increase from $7.60 billion in 2024 to $8.22 billion in 2025, witnessing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1%. The notable growth observed in the past is a result of the expansion of cold chain logistics, an increase in urban development projects, the proliferation of quick-service restaurants and food processing facilities, a growing understanding of the importance of sustainable building, and the rise of prefabricated structures.

The market size for polyurethane foam (PUF) insulated sandwich panels is slated to experience robust growth in the upcoming years, reaching $11.08 billion in 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7%. Factors contributing to this upward trend during the forecast period include the boom in e-commerce grocery and food delivery networks, an increase in investments in cold storage infrastructure, the development in pharma and vaccine logistics, the emergence of data centers in developing markets, and a surge in the funding of smart and eco-friendly buildings. The forecast period is also expected to witness key trends such as the use of vacuum insulation and aerogel core materials, hybrid core models with multipurpose benefits, advanced manufacturing processes by way of automation, bespoke design finishes with superior aesthetics, and innovative recyclable foam technologies.

Download a free sample of the polyurethane foam (puf) insulated sandwich panels market report :



What Are The Major Driving Forces Influencing The Polyurethane Foam (PUF) Insulated Sandwich Panels Market Landscape?

The projected growth of the polyurethane foam (PUF) insulated sandwich panels market is likely due to escalating needs for cold storage infrastructure. This involves the use of temperature-controlled facilities and systems to store perishable items such as food, pharmaceuticals, and chemicals, which is critical for their quality maintenance and shelf life extension. An upsurge in demand for effective storage and distribution of perishable food items has been noticed, particularly in the rapidly growing e-commerce and grocery delivery sectors. PUF insulated sandwich panels play a significant role in cold storage infrastructure by delivering optimal thermal insulation, ensuring uniform low temperatures and power efficiency necessary for the preservation of perishable goods. For example, the China Federation of Logistics & Purchasing (CFLP) reported that by June 2024, China had a total cold storage capacity of 237 million cubic meters, indicating a 7.73% rise compared to the previous year and the addition of 9.42 million cubic meters of fresh capacity that year. Consequently, the rising need for cold storage infrastructure is driving the polyurethane foam (PUF) insulated sandwich panel market's expansion.

Who Are The Top Players In The Polyurethane Foam (PUF) Insulated Sandwich Panels Market?

Major players in the Polyurethane Foam (PUF) Insulated Sandwich Panels Global Market Report 2025 include:

. ArcelorMittal Construction

. Dana Group of Companies

. Kingspan Group plc

. Zamil Industrial Investment Company

. Balex Metal Sp. z o.o.

. Jindal Mectec Private Limited

. Alfa PEB Limited

. Metecno Group

. Tonmat Sp. z o.o.

. Rinac India Limited

What Are The Main Trends, Positively Impacting The Growth Of Polyurethane Foam (PUF) Insulated Sandwich Panels Market?

Top-tier companies engaged in the market of polyurethane foam (PUF) insulated sandwich panels are shifting their focus towards strategic investments like polyurethane foam (PUF) manufacturing facilities. This shift aims to increase their production capabilities, fulfill the rising demand in the industrial and commercial construction sectors, and heighten their market footprint in prominent regions. A polyurethane foam (PUF) manufacturing unit is a specialized location where the production of polyurethane foam takes place through chemical reactions between polyols and isocyanates, typically used for insulation in construction, refrigeration, and packaging sectors. For instance, Ice Make Refrigeration Limited, an Indian refrigeration equipment manufacturer, inaugurated a polyurethane foam (PUF) production plant in Dantali, Gandhinagar, Gujarat in January 2024. With a proposed investment of Rs. 1.10 crore ($0.13 million), the new factory is poised to reach a monthly production capacity of 14,252 square meters of polyurethane foam, targeting applications in building and appliance insulation. The company's product range shall incorporate PUF-insulated sandwich panels, spray foam insulation, and pipe insulation, placing the company in an advantageous position to leverage the escalating demand in the Indian polyurethane foam market.

Market Share And Forecast By Segment In The Global Polyurethane Foam (PUF) Insulated Sandwich Panels Market

The polyurethane foam (puf) insulated sandwich panels market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product Type: Wall Panels, Roof Panels, Cold Storage Panels, Other Product Types

2) By Technology: Polyurethane Foam Insulated Sandwich Panels, Polystyrene Foam Insulated Sandwich Panels, Mineral Wool Insulated Sandwich Panels, Glass Wool Insulated Sandwich Panels, Other Technologies

3) By Application: Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Cold Storage

4) By End-User: Construction, Warehousing, Food And Beverage, Pharmaceuticals, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Wall Panels: Flat Wall Panels, Corrugated Wall Panels, Tongue-and-Groove Wall Panels, Fire-Resistant Wall Panels

2) By Roof Panels: Trapezoidal Roof Panels, Curved Roof Panels, Standing Seam Roof Panels, Insulated Roof Tile Panels

3) By Cold Storage Panels: Camlock Cold Storage Panels, Modular Cold Storage Panels, Floor Panels, Ceiling Panels

4) By Other Product Types: Partition Panels, Clean Room Panels, Acoustic Panels, Door Panels

View the full polyurethane foam (puf) insulated sandwich panels market report:



Polyurethane Foam (PUF) Insulated Sandwich Panels Market Regional Insights

In 2024, North America was the leading region in the Global Polyurethane Foam (PUF) Insulated Sandwich Panels market. The region expected to experience the most rapid growth during the forecast period is Asia-Pacific. The regions detailed in this report catered to the PUF insulated sandwich panels global market include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Polyurethane Foam (PUF) Insulated Sandwich Panels Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Sandwich Panels Global Market Report 2025

report/sandwich-panels-global-market-report

Polyurethane Foam Global Market Report 2025

report/polyurethane-foam-global-market-report

Structural Insulated Panels Market Report 2025

report/structural-insulated-panels-market

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: ...

The Business Research Company -

Follow Us On:

. LinkedIn:

Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 7882 955267

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.