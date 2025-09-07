ACM Research Delivered Its First High-Throughput Ultra Lith Krf Track System To A Leading Chinese Logic Wafer Fab Customer

FREMONT, Calif., Sept. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ACM Research, Inc. (“ACM”) (NASDAQ: ACMR), a leading supplier of wafer and panel processing solutions for semiconductor and advanced packaging applications, today announced the launch of its first Ultra Lith KrF track system, designed to support front-end semiconductor manufacturing. The new system expands ACM's lithography product line and delivers high-throughput performance, advanced thermal control, and real-time process control and monitoring. The first system was shipped to a leading Chinese logic wafer fab customer in September 2025.

ACM's Ultra Lith KrF track system builds on the proven architecture and process achievements of ACM's ArF track platform, which successfully completed demo-line process verification with a leading Chinese customer in late 2024. That system demonstrated sub-angstrom-level coating uniformity, advanced thermal control, and ASML scanner-aligned CD matching-capabilities that provided the foundation for design optimization in the KrF platform.

“The launch of ACM's Ultra Lith KrF track system expands ACM's presence in front-end process equipment and reflects our commitment to address a broader range of lithography challenges,” said Dr. David Wang, President and Chief Executive Officer of ACM.“KrF lithography remains essential for mature-node devices, which ACM believes represent a large and growing portion of global semiconductor output. By offering both ArF and KrF track systems, ACM enables seamless fab integration and greater manufacturing flexibility across diverse applications.”

ACM's Ultra Lith KrF track system features a flexible process module configuration, including 12 spin coaters and 12 developers (12C12D), supported by 54 hot plates capable of low, mid, and high-temperature processing with industry-leading thermal uniformity. The system achieves throughput greater than 300 wafers per hour (WPH) and incorporates ACM's proprietary backside particle removal unit (BPRV) technology to minimize cross-contamination risk. In addition, the integrated wafer-scale outlier inspection (WSOI) unit enables real-time process variation detection and yield anomaly monitoring, enhancing process stability and production efficiency.

