Youth, Culture Ministers Discuss Implementation Of Joint Programs
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Sept 7 (Petra) – Ministers of Youth, Raed Adwan, and Culture, Mustafa Rawashdeh, discussed on Sunday the activation of a cooperation agreement between their ministries to implement youth and cultural programs through the Ministry of Youth's directorates and affiliated youth centers, with a focus on reaching young people in areas lacking youth or cultural facilities.
During the meeting at the Ministry of Youth, attended by Secretary-General of the Ministry of Youth Mazen Abu Baqar and Secretary-General of the Ministry of Culture Nidal Al-Ayasrah, Adwan emphasized the ministry's commitment to unifying and integrating youth efforts across official and national institutions and to utilizing youth and sports facilities to deliver youth and cultural programs.
He highlighted the ministry's plan to activate youth centers, which includes developing the programs they offer and upgrading their infrastructure. He called for strengthening cultural programs such as arts, theater, and music within the plans of youth directorates, youth centers, and youth camps to provide spaces that allow young people to spend their time productively and develop their talents and creativity.
Adwan also noted that the cultural field is a key area in the Al Hussein Bin Abdullah II Award for Voluntary Service, enabling cultural volunteer initiatives to compete for the award.
For his part, Minister Rawashdeh stressed the importance of joint cooperation between the two ministries, noting that cultural centers are ready to host youth and cultural activities through coordination with liaison officers. A committee will be restructured to oversee the full implementation of collaboration between the ministries.
He also called on cultural associations to increase participatory activities with community institutions.
Amman, Sept 7 (Petra) – Ministers of Youth, Raed Adwan, and Culture, Mustafa Rawashdeh, discussed on Sunday the activation of a cooperation agreement between their ministries to implement youth and cultural programs through the Ministry of Youth's directorates and affiliated youth centers, with a focus on reaching young people in areas lacking youth or cultural facilities.
During the meeting at the Ministry of Youth, attended by Secretary-General of the Ministry of Youth Mazen Abu Baqar and Secretary-General of the Ministry of Culture Nidal Al-Ayasrah, Adwan emphasized the ministry's commitment to unifying and integrating youth efforts across official and national institutions and to utilizing youth and sports facilities to deliver youth and cultural programs.
He highlighted the ministry's plan to activate youth centers, which includes developing the programs they offer and upgrading their infrastructure. He called for strengthening cultural programs such as arts, theater, and music within the plans of youth directorates, youth centers, and youth camps to provide spaces that allow young people to spend their time productively and develop their talents and creativity.
Adwan also noted that the cultural field is a key area in the Al Hussein Bin Abdullah II Award for Voluntary Service, enabling cultural volunteer initiatives to compete for the award.
For his part, Minister Rawashdeh stressed the importance of joint cooperation between the two ministries, noting that cultural centers are ready to host youth and cultural activities through coordination with liaison officers. A committee will be restructured to oversee the full implementation of collaboration between the ministries.
He also called on cultural associations to increase participatory activities with community institutions.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Permissionless Data Hub Baselight Taps Walrus To Activate Data Value Onchain
- TOKEN2049 Singapore Breaks Records: 25,000 Attendees At The World's Largest Web3 Event
- Invromining Expands Multi-Asset Mining Platform, Launches New AI-Driven Infrastructure
- Meme Coin Little Pepe Raises Above $24M In Presale With Over 39,000 Holders
- VANTIR Launches To Transform Prop Trading With Transparency And Trust
- Daytrading Publishes New Study On The Dangers Of AI Tools Used By Traders
CommentsNo comment