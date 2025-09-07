Youth, Culture Ministers Discuss Implementation Of Joint Programs

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sept 7 (Petra) – Ministers of Youth, Raed Adwan, and Culture, Mustafa Rawashdeh, discussed on Sunday the activation of a cooperation agreement between their ministries to implement youth and cultural programs through the Ministry of Youth's directorates and affiliated youth centers, with a focus on reaching young people in areas lacking youth or cultural facilities.During the meeting at the Ministry of Youth, attended by Secretary-General of the Ministry of Youth Mazen Abu Baqar and Secretary-General of the Ministry of Culture Nidal Al-Ayasrah, Adwan emphasized the ministry's commitment to unifying and integrating youth efforts across official and national institutions and to utilizing youth and sports facilities to deliver youth and cultural programs.He highlighted the ministry's plan to activate youth centers, which includes developing the programs they offer and upgrading their infrastructure. He called for strengthening cultural programs such as arts, theater, and music within the plans of youth directorates, youth centers, and youth camps to provide spaces that allow young people to spend their time productively and develop their talents and creativity.Adwan also noted that the cultural field is a key area in the Al Hussein Bin Abdullah II Award for Voluntary Service, enabling cultural volunteer initiatives to compete for the award.For his part, Minister Rawashdeh stressed the importance of joint cooperation between the two ministries, noting that cultural centers are ready to host youth and cultural activities through coordination with liaison officers. A committee will be restructured to oversee the full implementation of collaboration between the ministries.He also called on cultural associations to increase participatory activities with community institutions.