Levon Ellen Blue

Associate Professor, Office of the Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Indigenous Engagement), The University of Queensland

MENAFN - The Conversation)Profile Articles Activity

Associate Professor Levon Blue is a member of Beausoleil First Nation in Canada and lives in Queensland, Australia. She is the HDR Coordinator at The University of Queensland in the Office of the Deputy-Vice-Chancellor Indigenous Engagement and coordinates courses within the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Studies Major.

Levon was awarded a PhD in 2016 that focused on financial literacy education practices in a First Nation community in Canada. Her research area includes financial literacy education and higher education with Indigenous peoples.

Her main research focuses on financial education– including financial literacy education and capacity building – specifically as experienced by Indigenous peoples in Canada and Australia, including Indigenous young adults. She was drawn to this area of research due to the exploitative and predatory financial practices often targeting Indigenous peoples and the need to do something about it. Through her research, she has challenged mainstream understandings of financial education, adopting a critical lens to highlight the overriding deficit approach that has been followed.



2016–present Research fellow, Griffith University

2015–present Research officer, Griffith University

2024–present Associate professor, The University of Queensland 2018–2023 Senior Lecturer, Queensland University of Technology



2016 Griffith University, Doctor of Philosophy 2012 Griffith University, Masters in Training and Development specialising in professional development

ExperienceEducation