Kuwait's Commitment Reflects Its Responsibility In Supporting Global Economic Stability - Oil Min.
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 7 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti Minister of Oil Tareq Al-Roumi reaffirmed Sunday on Kuwait commitment to the collective (OPEC+) approach to enhance supply security and stabilize the global market.
The minister made his remarks after participating in an online video-conference meeting of the eight countries involved in the voluntary reduction agreement, with the participation of an official delegation that included the Governor of the State of Kuwait to OPEC, Mr. Muhammad Khuder Al-Shatti, and the national representative of the State of Kuwait to OPEC, Sheikh Abdullah Sabah Salem Al-Humoud Al-Sabah.
In a press statement issued by the Ministry of Oil, the Minister confirmed that this meeting, which he commended, comes as a continuation of the efforts made by the eight participating countries, aiming to enhance the stability of oil markets and support the balance of global supply and demand.
Al-Roumi praised the decision of the eight participating countries to implement an upward adjustment to increase production by 137,000 barrels per day for October 2025, from a total of 1.65 million barrels per day of the additional voluntary adjustments announced earlier in April 2023.
Kuwaiti oil production for October will be 2.559 million barrels per day.
This decision was based on the robustness of market fundamentals, the stability of global economic performance, and oil inventory levels.
He added that the State of Kuwait believes that harmony, synchronization, and consensus are the fundamental pillars for maintaining the flexibility of
production policies and ensuring global energy security, emphasizing that Kuwait's commitment reflects its responsibility in supporting global economic stability and market balance.
The minister emphasized that the next phase is characterized by a continuation of a successful strategy based on enhancing consultations and ongoing assessment of market indicators to ensure flexibility in making any future decisions that would enhance supply security and market stability.
The next meeting of the eight countries will be held on the fifth of October 2025. (end)
khm
The minister made his remarks after participating in an online video-conference meeting of the eight countries involved in the voluntary reduction agreement, with the participation of an official delegation that included the Governor of the State of Kuwait to OPEC, Mr. Muhammad Khuder Al-Shatti, and the national representative of the State of Kuwait to OPEC, Sheikh Abdullah Sabah Salem Al-Humoud Al-Sabah.
In a press statement issued by the Ministry of Oil, the Minister confirmed that this meeting, which he commended, comes as a continuation of the efforts made by the eight participating countries, aiming to enhance the stability of oil markets and support the balance of global supply and demand.
Al-Roumi praised the decision of the eight participating countries to implement an upward adjustment to increase production by 137,000 barrels per day for October 2025, from a total of 1.65 million barrels per day of the additional voluntary adjustments announced earlier in April 2023.
Kuwaiti oil production for October will be 2.559 million barrels per day.
This decision was based on the robustness of market fundamentals, the stability of global economic performance, and oil inventory levels.
He added that the State of Kuwait believes that harmony, synchronization, and consensus are the fundamental pillars for maintaining the flexibility of
production policies and ensuring global energy security, emphasizing that Kuwait's commitment reflects its responsibility in supporting global economic stability and market balance.
The minister emphasized that the next phase is characterized by a continuation of a successful strategy based on enhancing consultations and ongoing assessment of market indicators to ensure flexibility in making any future decisions that would enhance supply security and market stability.
The next meeting of the eight countries will be held on the fifth of October 2025. (end)
khm
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Permissionless Data Hub Baselight Taps Walrus To Activate Data Value Onchain
- TOKEN2049 Singapore Breaks Records: 25,000 Attendees At The World's Largest Web3 Event
- Invromining Expands Multi-Asset Mining Platform, Launches New AI-Driven Infrastructure
- Meme Coin Little Pepe Raises Above $24M In Presale With Over 39,000 Holders
- VANTIR Launches To Transform Prop Trading With Transparency And Trust
- Daytrading Publishes New Study On The Dangers Of AI Tools Used By Traders
CommentsNo comment