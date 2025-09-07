Azerbaijan Updates National Standards Across Multiple Sectors

MENAFN - AzerNews) In January–August, the Azerbaijan Institute of Standardization (AZSTAND), under the State Agency for Antimonopoly and Consumer Market Control, approved 151 new state standards in line with the country's socio-economic development priorities,reports.

The largest share was in food technology and agriculture, with 38 new standards covering canned products, meat and dairy items, olives and olive oil, flour milling, and bottled drinking water.

In construction, nine new standards clarified requirements for roofing, concrete, and prefabricated reinforced concrete elements. The information and telecommunications sector saw 27 new documents on energy efficiency, testing methods for household appliances, and management-risk frameworks for geographic information and artificial intelligence.

Seventeen standards were adopted for oil and gas technologies, regulating safety and performance of oils, additives, and coolants. Another 10 addressed environmental issues, including water quality, packaging reuse, and ecological terminology.

Additional updates included seven documents in transport, five in management and quality, two for rubber-plastic pipe systems, two for jewelry, 16 for textile and leather technology, 17 for labor protection, and one in metrology.

AZSTAND also revised 60 existing standards and declared 52 obsolete, aiming to remove duplication and align national requirements with international practices.

In parallel, 86 technical specifications were developed and registered based on applications from entrepreneurs, reflecting growing demand for standardization.