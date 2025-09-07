Demchenko Says No Military Groups Are Forming In Belarus
"CSTO (Collective Security Treaty Organization) exercises are currently being held on the territory of Belarus. According to our information, they are scheduled to end tomorrow, and the active phase of joint exercises between Belarus and Russia will take place from September 12 to 16. As of now, there is no evidence of troops being stationed near our border, let alone the formation of any groups," Demchenko said.
At the same time, he stated that this direction remains threatening, and border guards will monitor the situation with the exercises in Belarus.Read also: Belarus ian authorities plan new taxes and migrant imports to cover deficit – intelligenc
According to the spokesman, it is preliminarily known that Russia will not deploy a large number of its forces and resources on the territory of Belarus. However, Ukrainian border guards do not rule out provocations and attempts at information influence.
As reported by Ukrinform, Deputy Head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Vadym Skibitsky said that the level of threat to Ukraine associated with the possibility of the use of any group from the territory of Belarus remains low.
