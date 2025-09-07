Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwaiti Min. Discusses Issues Of Common Interest With UN Official

2025-09-07 03:06:15
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 7 (KUNA) -- Minister of Social Affairs, Family and Childhood Affairs Dr. Amthal Al-Huwailah held talks on Sunday with the United Nations Special Rapporteur on Violence against Women and Girls Reem Al-Salem, regarding issues of mutual interest.
In a press statement, Al-Huwailah said the meeting reviewed Kuwait's national efforts to protect women and enhance services provided to them.
The meeting also highlighted national initiatives aimed at developing social services for women, in line with Kuwait's commitments to supporting women's rights.
The meeting was attended by representatives from various sectors of the Ministry and the Supreme Council for Family Affairs. (end)
