Prime Minister, Palestine Vice President Discuss Latest Developments In Gaza

Doha, Qatar: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani met on Sunday in Doha with the Vice President of the State of Palestine HE Hussein Al Sheikh.



The meeting addressed ways to further foster bilateral relations, discussed the latest developments in Gaza and the occupied Palestinian territories, and touched on a range of issues of shared concern.



HE the Prime Minister stressed the urgent need for coordinated regional and international efforts to ensure the unhindered, sustainable flow of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip, where civilians continue to endure catastrophic conditions.



His Excellency also reaffirmed Qatar's unwavering stance in support of the Palestinian cause and the resilience of the Palestinian people, emphasizing the country's commitment to international legitimacy and the two-state solution. This includes the establishment of an independent Palestinian state based on the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.