Sixth Batch Of Qualifying Course For Public Prosecutor Assistants Started


2025-09-07 02:02:02
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE Attorney-General Dr. Issa bin Saad Al Jafali Al Nuaimi inaugurated Sunday the sixth qualifying course for the assistants of the Public Prosecution for the 2025/2026 academic year, marking the beginning of a new phase of training and qualifications. The course, which will last for a full year, is organised and supervised by the Criminal Studies Institute at the Public Prosecution.
In his opening remarks, HE Al Nuaimi emphasised the importance of the foundational course in preparing fully qualified legal personnel capable of contributing to the work of the Public Prosecution. He noted that passing this course is a basic and mandatory requirement for completing a legal career, which includes ongoing tests and assessments to ensure the achievement the desired level of competency.
HE Al Nuaimi praised the efforts made by the Criminal Studies Institute in preparing qualified legal personnel, especially with the implementation of the provisions of Public Prosecution Law No. 9 of 2023, which enhances the role of the Public Prosecution in achieving justice.
At the end of the ceremony, HE the Attorney General handed over certificates to the graduates of the fifth qualifying course for 2024/2025, comprising 13 assistant prosecutors.
The previous course lasted a full year and included 31 specialised training courses totaling 428 hours, covering the fields, procedures, and applications of the Public Prosecution's work Public Prosecution

