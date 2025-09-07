'Proud Moment For Indian Hockey': PM Modi Hails India's Asia Cup Triumph
The victory not only put the Indian men's team at the top in Asia but also sealed a direct qualification for next year's FIH World Cup in Belgium and Netherlands. This marks India's fourth Asia Cup triumph, adding to their previous titles in 2003, 2007, and 2017. South Korea remain the most successful team in the competition's history with five titles - claimed in 1994, 1999, 2009, 2013 and 2022.
Taking to X, he wrote, "Congratulations to our Men's Hockey Team for their splendid win in the Asia Cup 2025 held in Rajgir, Bihar. This win is even more special because they have defeated the defending champions, South Korea!"
"This is a proud moment for Indian hockey and Indian sports. May our players continue to scale even greater heights and bring more glory to the nation!"
PM Modi further lauded the efforts of the Bihar government and people for hosting a spectacular tournament in Rajgir.
"I would also like to appreciate the Government and people of Bihar, whose efforts have ensured Rajgir hosted a brilliant tournament and has become a vibrant sporting hub," he added.
India dominated the match from the very first minute with Sukhjeet Singh giving the lead. The hosts maintained their dominance throughout the clash and stretched their lead to four goals thanks to Dilpreet Singh (28',45') and Amit Rohidas (50') before Korea's Son Dain scored a consolation goal in the final quarter.
Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya also extended his wishes to the winning side. "Outstanding Performance! Hearty congratulations to the Indian Hockey Team for defeating Korea 4-1 in the final of the Asia Cup Hockey held in Rajgir, Bihar, and winning the champion's title. You all have set an example of excellent play throughout the Asia Cup; heartfelt best wishes to everyone," he wrote on X.
Congress General Secretary and Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra called it an "extremely joyful and proud moment for the entire country".
"India has created history by winning the Hockey Asia Cup for the fourth time. Along with this, India has also qualified for the World Cup. This is an extremely joyful and proud moment for the entire country. Hearty congratulations and best wishes to Team India," she wrote on X.
India maintained their unbeaten record in the tournament, including five wins and a draw. Under the leadership of Harmanpreet Singh, India dominated the pool stage with three consecutive wins. In the Super 4s, they continued their strong run with emphatic victories over Malaysia (4-1) and China (7-0), while settling for a 2-2 draw against South Korea.
