Ajay Alok Mocks Tejashwi Yadav: 'Don't Pay Attention To A 9Th Grade Dropout'

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Sep 7 (IANS) BJP national spokesperson Ajay Alok took a sharp jibe at RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, responding to his social media post critical of the 'double-engine' government in Bihar. Speaking to IANS, Alok said,“One should not pay attention to the statements of a 9th-grade dropout.”

Dismissing Tejashwi Yadav's accusations as irresponsible rhetoric, Alok claimed that the NDA government had worked consistently towards development and good governance in Bihar, contrasting it with what he described as the era of jungle raj and corruption under RJD rule.

Earlier, Tejashwi Yadav had launched a scathing attack on the double-engine government-referring to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi-highlighting issues such as poverty, unemployment, migration, and rising crime in the state.

In response, Alok cited statistics to emphasise the growth under the NDA:“During RJD's regime under Lalu Prasad Yadav, Bihar's annual budget was only Rs 23,000 crore. Today, under NDA, it has risen to Rs 3.27 lakh crore.”

Mocking the RJD leader, Alok remarked:“Just because his name is Tejashwi (which means 'bright'), doesn't mean he is actually sharp.”

Ajay Alok also addressed the recent Ashoka emblem vandalism incident at the Hazratbal Dargah in Jammu and Kashmir.

He condemned the act, calling it an insult to India's unity and sovereignty.

"What happened with the Ashoka emblem is unacceptable. The administration is taking action, and no one involved will be spared. It's shameful that the state's leadership is trying to justify it-there can be no justification for such actions."

Responding to opposition criticism of the Standard Operating Procedure for Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter rolls, Alok pointed out that the Supreme Court has upheld SIR as valid, and emphasised that the Election Commission, being a constitutional body, has full authority to revise voter lists under the constitution.

"What's the need for all this panic?" he asked.

Alok also reacted to Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge's recent statements questioning the Election Commission's credibility. He said,“The Congress's opposition mindset has reached extreme levels. Now they are attacking constitutional institutions like the Election Commission.”

He concluded with a jibe:“Those who are no longer electable are now trying to fight with the Election Commission instead of their political opponents.”