Flashdrive Inc Unveils Appjet.Ai: Revolutionary AI Platform Transforms Ideas Into Live Applications In Minutes

PALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- FlashDrive INC today debuts AppJet , a groundbreaking AI development platform that eliminates the traditional coding bottleneck by converting natural language descriptions directly into production-ready applications. The platform launched today, introducing a seamless workflow that bridges the gap between concept and deployment.From Concept to Code to Cloud in One ConversationUnlike conventional AI coding assistants that generate isolated code fragments, AppJet delivers end-to-end application development through intelligent repository integration and automated deployment pipelines."The development landscape is fragmented-developers juggle multiple tools that rarely communicate effectively," explains Alexandre Gonzales, founder and CEO of FlashDrive Inc. "AppJet eliminates this friction by creating a unified pipeline from natural language input to live application deployment. Simply describe your vision, and watch it become reality."Core Capabilities That Redefine Development SpeedRepository Intelligence: Deep codebase comprehension enables context-aware modifications while maintaining architectural integrity through dedicated branch isolation.Universal Language Support: Native compatibility across Node, HTML/CSS, Go, Rust, Python, PHP, C++, and additional major programming languages.Complete Stack Coverage: Seamlessly manages both frontend user interfaces and backend infrastructure requirements.Integrated Infrastructure: Pre-configured database management, object storage solutions, and user authentication through Supabase integration.Instant Deployment: Automated build processes and live deployment via Qoddi infrastructure enhanced by Cloudflare CDN global distribution.Global Accessibility: Multi-language conversational interface supporting English, French, Spanish, Portuguese, Italian, Indonesian, German, Arabic, Korean, Japanese, Hindi, and Bengali.Solving Critical Development Pain PointsTraditional development workflows force teams to navigate disconnected tools, resulting in context loss, integration challenges, and extended development cycles. AppJet addresses these inefficiencies through its unified approach that maintains code quality while accelerating time-to-market.The platform's GitHub-native architecture ensures seamless integration with existing development practices, while its isolated branch strategy protects production code integrity during AI-assisted modifications.Immediate Availability and Flexible PricingAppJet launches today at appjet with immediate access through a comprehensive Free tier. The Starter plan, available for $20 USD monthly, includes 150 conversational interactions with unlimited domain hosting and deployment capabilities.Company BackgroundAppJet represents FlashDrive Inc's latest innovation in AI-powered development tools, designed specifically for professional development teams and independent builders seeking production-grade solutions. The platform combines advanced AI capabilities with robust deployment infrastructure to streamline the entire development lifecycle.FlashDrive Inc operates Qoddi App Platform , a developer-focused Platform-as-a-Service delivering GPU-accelerated infrastructure across global data centers. Qoddi's scalable architecture supports modern AI applications and full-stack deployments with predictable performance metrics. Additional information available at qoddi.Media ResourcesPress Inquiries: ...Partnership Opportunities: ...Visual Assets: Complete media kit and application screenshots available upon requestLearn more: appjet

