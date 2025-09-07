Money20/20 Middle East Secures Powerhouse Of Founding Partners For 2025 Saudi Launch

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, September 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- AlRajhi Bank, Riyad Bank, STC Bank, Saudi National Bank, Tamara, Visa and Vision Bank lead a powerful coalition of financial innovators supporting the region's premier fintech gathering.Riyadh, Saudi Arabia - 07 September 2025 – Money20/20 Middle East today announced its founding partners and key sponsors for the landmark inaugural edition taking place this September in Riyadh. The event brings together global financial institutions, technology innovators, and investors to shape the future of money in one of the world's most dynamic economic regions.AlRajhi Bank, Riyad Bank, STC Bank, Saudi National Bank, Tamara, Visa and Vision Bank have joined as founding partners of Money20/20 Middle East, demonstrating their commitment to advancing financial innovation across the region. These organisations will play a pivotal role in shaping the event's strategic direction and content agenda.· AlRajhi Bank: The Middle East's largest bank will showcase its digital transformation journey and highlight its initiatives to bridge traditional banking with advanced fintech solutions.· Riyad Bank: one of the largest financial institutions in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Middle East, will highlight the progress of its journey in digital transformation and automating all its products and services. In addition, Riyad Bank will share its contribution to the financial Sector development program, which is one of the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030.· STC Bank: As one of Saudi Arabia's newest digital banks, STC Bank brings innovative digital-first banking solutions and expertise in fintech integration to support the region's evolving financial ecosystem.· Saudi National Bank: The largest commercial bank in Saudi Arabia and a key driver of Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 will showcase its leadership in digital banking, cybersecurity, and AI-powered financial services.· Tamara: The region's leading buy-now-pay-later platform will demonstrate how alternative payment models are reshaping consumer finance across the Middle East.· Visa: As a world leader in digital payments, Visa leverages its global network and cutting-edge technology to deliver secure, innovative payment solutions. We are committed to advancing financial inclusion and enabling seamless commerce across the Middle East and beyond.· Vision Bank: One of Saudi Arabia's fastest-growing digital banks, Vision Bank harnesses cloud-native infrastructure to deliver secure, intuitive, and personalized banking experiences to support the Kingdom's digital transformation.Ali Bailoun, Visa's Regional General Manager for Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, and Oman, said:“Money20/20 Middle East comes at a crucial time for the region. As Saudi Arabia advances toward Vision 2030, the interplay of digital infrastructure, open banking, and inclusive innovation is transforming interactions with money. At Visa, we view this as a chance to enhance collaboration within the ecosystem and support the creation of secure and accessible payment experiences for the GCC.”Abdulmajeed Alsukhan, Co-founder & CEO of Tamara, commented: "Becoming a founding partner of Money20/20 Middle East puts us right where we want to be, at the centre of global fintech momentum. It's not just about visibility, it's about building meaningful partnerships, accelerating growth, and standing shoulder to shoulder with the industry's boldest innovators."Annabelle Mander, Executive Vice President of Tahaluf, added: "The calibre of sponsors and partners supporting Money20/20 Middle East reflects the strategic importance of this event for the region. These influential organizations are not just participants, they're active architects of financial innovation who recognize the power of bringing the global fintech community to this dynamic market."In addition to its founding partners, Money20/20 Middle East is backed by a strong network of strategic sponsors and partners driving innovation across the financial sector. Key names include JP Morgan, Mastercard, Bupa, Ant International, Mambu, Tabby, Tap Payments, Column, Tiqmo, Banque Saudi Fransi, SME Bank among many others, reflecting the event's deep alignment with the region's leading institutions and its growing global relevance. The event will showcase 450+ exhibiting brands, creating an unparalleled platform for industry collaboration.The event, scheduled for 15-17 September 2025 at the Riyadh Exhibition and Convention Center in Malham, represents a significant milestone in positioning Saudi Arabia as a global fintech hub.This Middle East edition expects to welcome more than 45,000 in attendance, and 600+ investors from across the globe. Anchored around the theme“Where Money Does Business,” the agenda tackles everything from AI in finance to evolving regulation, inclusive innovation, and strategic capital.Money20/20 Middle East will feature dedicated partnership pavilions, executive networking lounges, and curated meeting programs to maximise ROI for sponsors and exhibitors. 