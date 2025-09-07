Sky Eye Network Success: Etta Marvin And Kay Brice Share Transformative Journey With Brimar Drone Command Center

BriMar Drone Command Center logo

BriMar Drone Command Center founders Etta Marvin & Kay Brice share their Sky Eye Network Success!

KINGWOOD, TX, UNITED STATES, September 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Etta Marvin and Kay Brice, founders of BriMar Drone Command Center and proud members of Sky Eye Network, are sharing their journey of transformation through the network, training with The Drone Boss , and graduation from Drone Command Live . Their story highlights a true Sky Eye Network Success, showcasing the positive impact the program has had on their personal lives and their drone business, while providing clarity and authentic insight into the community.Before joining Sky Eye Network in June 2023, the business partners lived in Georgia with no drone experience, running a travel nurse agency that was disrupted by COVID-19. Life felt repetitive and overwhelming.Etta recalls,“I felt defeated and honestly sick of dealing with circumstances I could not control. The conditions we were living under were less than desirable, and I just didn't feel truly happy.”After attending Drone Command Live, Etta and Kay were inspired to join SEN and start BriMar Drone Command Center. They relocated to Texas, streamlined their household, and built a successful drone business.Kay explains,“Our very first VIP client spent over $100,000 with us in just five months. It wasn't about the money-it was proof to ourselves that what we were doing really worked. SEN and the Magnet Mindset Mastery Program gave us the tools to change our lives and our business.”For Etta, the transformation has been both personal and professional.“Before SEN, I had never flown a drone. Now, flying drones is my passion. I wake up every day excited to create, help others, and grow BriMar Drone. SEN has given me a sense of family, purpose, and confidence I never had before.”Since launching their business, BriMar Drone Command Center has achieved multiple $18,000–$20,000 months, primarily serving the construction industry, and they are negotiating two large contracts valued in the six- and seven-figure range.BriMar Drone Command Center specializes in drone services for construction and other industries. Both founders are trained by The Drone Boss, members of Sky Eye Network, and proud graduates of Drone Command Live. Sky Eye Network equips drone entrepreneurs with education, mentorship, and resources to grow profitable businesses while emphasizing integrity, transparency, and real results.For more information and verified testimonials, visit

