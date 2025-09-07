Odisha Dcs Asked To Caution OAS, ORS Officers Over Unauthorised Visits To State Headquarters
In a strongly-worded letter addressed to the collectors of all the districts, the state Revenue and Disaster Management department has expressed strong displeasure over unauthorised visits of OAS and ORS Officers to the Lok Seva Bhawan and other offices at the state headquarters.
The department further noted with concern that a number of officers are remaining absent from their headquarters without authorisation and are frequently found in the corridors of Lok Seva Bhawan and other state offices in Bhubaneswar, without prior approval from the competent authority.
“This is a matter of serious concern as such officers remain absent from their respective headquarters/stations without authorisation and headquarters leaving permission from the Competent Authority and are found dealing with personal matters during official working hours, as a result of which the general public is being deprived of getting timely disposal of revenue-related services,” noted the revenue dept.
The collectors have been directed by the revenue department to caution the erring officers, instructing them to refrain from such practices. The department also warned of taking stringent disciplinary action against officers found indulging in such practices in future.
“Therefore, you are requested to issue warning to such officers and refrain them from such practices. In case any such instance is noticed in future, the Government will take it very seriously and necessary disciplinary action, as deemed proper, shall be initiated against such officers. This should be treated as extremely important and intimated to all your subordinate officers under your control,” warned the department.
