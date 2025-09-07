Modi-Putin Limousine Bond, Afghanistan Earthquake, Armani's Death & More: The Week That Was In Pics

From PM Modi's limousine camaraderie with Vladimir Putin at the SCO Summit to AJ Lee's dramatic WWE return making waves across social media, the past week has been packed with headlines that captured the world's attention. Here are the top stories.

The Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit saw India, China and Russia take centre stage, but it was the warm camaraderie between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin that stole the spotlight. What began as routine proceedings turned into an unexpected moment of diplomacy-meets-friendship when Putin invited Modi into his AURUS limousine for a private ride to the venue of their bilateral talks. US President Donald Trump reacted sharply by sharing the image and, saying on Truth Social that“India and Russia appear lost to deepest, darkest China.”

A powerful earthquake in Afghanistan killed at least 1,400 people, leaving widespread devastation across several provinces. Entire villages have been reduced to rubble, with homes, schools, and mosques collapsing as rescuers struggle to reach survivors trapped under debris. The disaster overwhelmed local hospitals and relief efforts, with thousands more injured and displaced. India delivered 1,000 family tents and 15 tonnes of food supplies from India's mission in Kabul to Kunar province, the epicenter of the quake.

Giorgio Armani, the iconic Italian fashion designer and founder of the globally renowned Armani brand, passed away on September 4, 2025, at the age of 91. Celebrated for redefining modern elegance with his minimalist yet luxurious style, Armani built an empire that extended beyond clothing to accessories, interiors, and even hospitality. Armani was one of the first European designers to dress actors for major film premieres, forging long-lasting relationships with stars like Richard Gere, Leonardo DiCaprio, Julia Roberts, and Cate Blanchett. His body was placed in repose at Milan's Armani/Teatro, where admirers and industry colleagues gathered to pay tribute, before a private funeral was held according to his wishes.

China held its largest-ever military parade in Beijing to mark the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II, showcasing a wide range of advanced weaponry and cutting-edge technology. From hypersonic and anti-ship missiles to stealth drones, laser systems, and AI-driven warfare tools, the display highlighted Beijing's push to modernize its forces and project power on the global stage. With President Xi Jinping presiding and leaders like Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong Un in attendance, the event was as much a show of strength as it was a symbolic message of China's growing military influence.

A devastating landslide wiped out the mountain village of Tarasin in Sudan's western Darfur region, killing more than 1,000 people, according to the Sudan Liberation Movement/Army (SLM). The disaster, triggered by days of heavy rain, left only one survivor and buried much of the area under rubble. The SLM and local authorities have appealed to the United Nations and aid agencies for urgent assistance, but access remains limited due to Sudan's ongoing civil war. The conflict between the army and paramilitary RSF has already displaced millions and pushed the country into one of the world's worst hunger and humanitarian crises.

Donald Trump's trade advisor Peter Navarro stirred a fresh controversy with remarks targeting India's purchase of Russian oil and by dragging“Brahmins” into the debate. Navarro claimed India was buying discounted crude only to profit from resale, a statement that drew sharp criticism and was flagged by X's community fact-check for being misleading. His reference to Brahmins provoked strong backlash from Indian-American groups, including the Hindu American Foundation, which condemned the comments as inaccurate and stereotyping. India's Ministry of External Affairs also dismissed Navarro's assertions as baseless and misleading, underscoring that the country's energy decisions are driven by national interest and security needs.

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba has stepped down after less than a year in office, following his party's poor performance in recent elections that cost it control of parliament. Though he postponed his resignation until after concluding a key trade deal with the United States on auto tariffs, mounting pressure from within the Liberal Democratic Party made his position untenable. Ishiba will continue in a caretaker role until the ruling party selects a new leader, with figures such as Shinjiro Koizumi, Sanae Takaichi, and Yoshimasa Hayashi expected to contend for the post.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced a record prize pool of USD 13.88 million for the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025, marking a nearly threefold increase from the previous edition. The tournament winner will take home USD 4.48 million, surpassing the prize for the men's 2023 champions, while the runners-up will receive USD 2.24 million. Semi-finalists will earn USD 1.12 million, and all participating teams are guaranteed USD 250,000 each. ICC Chairman Jay Shah described the move as a landmark step toward gender equality in cricket, emphasizing the council's commitment to providing women cricketers recognition and rewards on par with their male counterparts.

The 82nd Venice International Film Festival concluded on September 6, 2025, with a diverse array of films and performances honored across various categories. The top honour, the Golden Lion, went to Jim Jarmusch's Father Mother Sister Brother, while Kaouther Ben Hania's The Voice of Hind Rajab received the Silver Lion for Grand Jury Prize. Toni Servillo and Xin Zhilei won the Coppa Volpi awards for best actor and actress, respectively, and Benny Safdie earned the Silver Lion for best director for The Smashing Machine. In the Orizzonti section, which spotlights innovative filmmaking, Anuparna Roy's Songs of Forgotten Trees from India took the best director award, highlighting the festival's recognition of diverse global voices. The event also honored emerging talents, documentaries, and immersive projects, cementing Venice 2025 as a showcase of both established and rising filmmakers from around the world.

The wrestling world erupted in shock and excitement as AJ Lee made a sensational return to the ring, ending years of speculation and fan longing. She immediately made her presence felt by picking up the Women's Intercontinental Championship and taunting Becky Lynch. CM Punk's surprise involvement amplified the moment, as Lee dominated Lynch, leaving fans in awe. With speculation swirling about a mixed tag team match, Lee's comeback, alongside Punk, signals a bold new chapter in WWE's women's division.