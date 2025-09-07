Jhelum, Wular Flow Close To Alert Mark, Families Shifted In Sopore

Photo Credits: KNO

Srinagar- While the water levels in Wular Lake and river Jhelum rise after recent heavy rains in South and Central Kashmir, several families from low-lying Sopore areas have been shifted to safer locations as a precautionary measure.

Authorities, however, maintained that there is no alarming flood situation in Baramulla district at present.

Deputy Commissioner Baramulla Minga Sherpa, who visited Sopore and adjoining belts to assess the ground situation, said the administration is keeping close watch.

“The water level in Sopore stands at 3.15 metres against the alert mark of 3.60, while in Baramulla it is 3.7 metres against the alert level of 4.5 metres. This shows levels remain below danger, but the next two to three days are crucial as Wullar Lake has touched 15.77 metres, just close to its alert mark,” the DC said, as per news agency KNO.

He added that flood control teams have been mobilised to strengthen embankment and plug vulnerable spots to prevent any breach.“We are ensuring our embankments are secured. A flood spill channel at Haritar, which had developed an issue earlier, has also been rectified,” he informed.

Officials said minor water-logging has been reported at a few locations in Sopore, though residential areas remain largely unaffected. Families in the most vulnerable pockets have been temporarily relocated.

The DC further assured that electricity, road connectivity and water supply, remain functional across Sopore and Baramulla.