AAU Participates In 10Th Arab Impact Factor Conference

Amman, September 7 (Petra) – Secretary-General of Amman-based Association of Arab Universities (AAU), Dr. Amr Ezzat Salama, said advancing Arab scientific publishing is a "strategic priority," referring to Arab Impact Factor initiatives in raising publishing quality and enhancing its position in international indicators.Salama's remarks came during his participation in the 10th Conference on the Arab Impact Factor, hosted by King Khalid University in Saudi Arabia and attended by a group of university presidents, academics, and researchers from various Arab countries.Talking at the event, Salama said AAU has adopted the Arab Impact Factor project as "a strategic project," and continues to adopt programs in its upcoming strategy that support and advance scientific research in Arab universities and expand its global impact.According to an AAU statement on Sunday, the association's participation comes within the framework of its commitment to supporti Arab scientific and research efforts and enhance academic integration among higher education institutions in the region.The conference went over various issues on classification of Arab journals and researcher support mechanisms.The deliberations also tackled ways to raise the level of scientific journals to be compete globally and review experiences of Arab universities in improving quality of their research and outputs.