Workplace Incident Kills Freight Worker at Sydney Airport
(MENAFN) A freight handler tragically died after being struck by a vehicle at Sydney Airport on Sunday morning, in what local authorities are treating as a workplace accident.
Emergency services responded to reports around 10:30 a.m. that a man had been hit by a vehicle at the Qantas international freight terminal. Paramedics arrived to treat the victim, believed to be in his 40s, for severe head and chest injuries. Despite efforts to revive him, he was declared dead at the scene.
Police have confirmed the incident is not being treated as suspicious.
In a statement, Sydney Airport expressed condolences, confirming that support services have been offered to all airport staff. "Our thoughts are with the worker's family, friends and colleagues during this incredibly difficult time," the airport said. "We are working to support the airline and relevant authorities as they investigate the incident."
Despite the fatality, no flight operations were disrupted.
Qantas clarified that the deceased was not employed by the airline but pledged to cooperate with authorities and provide support to those affected. Local reports indicated the man worked for a company specializing in aviation logistics.
Workplace health and safety authorities have been notified, and a report will be submitted to the coroner.
Emergency services responded to reports around 10:30 a.m. that a man had been hit by a vehicle at the Qantas international freight terminal. Paramedics arrived to treat the victim, believed to be in his 40s, for severe head and chest injuries. Despite efforts to revive him, he was declared dead at the scene.
Police have confirmed the incident is not being treated as suspicious.
In a statement, Sydney Airport expressed condolences, confirming that support services have been offered to all airport staff. "Our thoughts are with the worker's family, friends and colleagues during this incredibly difficult time," the airport said. "We are working to support the airline and relevant authorities as they investigate the incident."
Despite the fatality, no flight operations were disrupted.
Qantas clarified that the deceased was not employed by the airline but pledged to cooperate with authorities and provide support to those affected. Local reports indicated the man worked for a company specializing in aviation logistics.
Workplace health and safety authorities have been notified, and a report will be submitted to the coroner.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Permissionless Data Hub Baselight Taps Walrus To Activate Data Value Onchain
- TOKEN2049 Singapore Breaks Records: 25,000 Attendees At The World's Largest Web3 Event
- Invromining Expands Multi-Asset Mining Platform, Launches New AI-Driven Infrastructure
- Meme Coin Little Pepe Raises Above $24M In Presale With Over 39,000 Holders
- VANTIR Launches To Transform Prop Trading With Transparency And Trust
- Daytrading Publishes New Study On The Dangers Of AI Tools Used By Traders
CommentsNo comment