Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Workplace Incident Kills Freight Worker at Sydney Airport

2025-09-07 09:47:42
(MENAFN) A freight handler tragically died after being struck by a vehicle at Sydney Airport on Sunday morning, in what local authorities are treating as a workplace accident.

Emergency services responded to reports around 10:30 a.m. that a man had been hit by a vehicle at the Qantas international freight terminal. Paramedics arrived to treat the victim, believed to be in his 40s, for severe head and chest injuries. Despite efforts to revive him, he was declared dead at the scene.

Police have confirmed the incident is not being treated as suspicious.

In a statement, Sydney Airport expressed condolences, confirming that support services have been offered to all airport staff. "Our thoughts are with the worker's family, friends and colleagues during this incredibly difficult time," the airport said. "We are working to support the airline and relevant authorities as they investigate the incident."

Despite the fatality, no flight operations were disrupted.

Qantas clarified that the deceased was not employed by the airline but pledged to cooperate with authorities and provide support to those affected. Local reports indicated the man worked for a company specializing in aviation logistics.

Workplace health and safety authorities have been notified, and a report will be submitted to the coroner.

