Trump Renames Department of Defense
(MENAFN) On Friday, US President Donald Trump signed an executive directive officially changing the name of the Department of Defense to the ‘Department of War.’
This action aligns with Trump’s wider agenda to display power internationally and eliminate what he describes as “woke ideology” from the armed forces.
Historically, the agency was known as the Department of War from its inception in 1789 until 1947. It was then renamed by President Harry Truman during a comprehensive restructuring following World War II.
Trump’s order explained that the revised title better “ensures peace through strength, as it demonstrates our ability and willingness to fight and win wars on behalf of our Nation at a moment’s notice, not just to defend.”
Speaking from the Oval Office, the president added, “I think it sends a message of victory.”
As reported by a news agency, the alteration requires Congressional approval. Meanwhile, Trump has designated Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth with the “additional secondary title” of secretary of war.
The Pentagon’s official website has been changed to war.gov, and signage in Hegseth’s office reflects the updated designation.
Pentagon spokesperson Kingsley Wilson praised Trump’s “historic move” to reinstate the department’s original name, emphasizing, “Defense alone is not enough; we must be ready to strike and dominate.”
This action aligns with Trump’s wider agenda to display power internationally and eliminate what he describes as “woke ideology” from the armed forces.
Historically, the agency was known as the Department of War from its inception in 1789 until 1947. It was then renamed by President Harry Truman during a comprehensive restructuring following World War II.
Trump’s order explained that the revised title better “ensures peace through strength, as it demonstrates our ability and willingness to fight and win wars on behalf of our Nation at a moment’s notice, not just to defend.”
Speaking from the Oval Office, the president added, “I think it sends a message of victory.”
As reported by a news agency, the alteration requires Congressional approval. Meanwhile, Trump has designated Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth with the “additional secondary title” of secretary of war.
The Pentagon’s official website has been changed to war.gov, and signage in Hegseth’s office reflects the updated designation.
Pentagon spokesperson Kingsley Wilson praised Trump’s “historic move” to reinstate the department’s original name, emphasizing, “Defense alone is not enough; we must be ready to strike and dominate.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Permissionless Data Hub Baselight Taps Walrus To Activate Data Value Onchain
- TOKEN2049 Singapore Breaks Records: 25,000 Attendees At The World's Largest Web3 Event
- Invromining Expands Multi-Asset Mining Platform, Launches New AI-Driven Infrastructure
- Meme Coin Little Pepe Raises Above $24M In Presale With Over 39,000 Holders
- VANTIR Launches To Transform Prop Trading With Transparency And Trust
- Daytrading Publishes New Study On The Dangers Of AI Tools Used By Traders
CommentsNo comment