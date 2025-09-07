Kuwait's UN Envoy In Geneva Urges Swift Int'l Action On Gaza, Sudan Crises
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Eman Al-Khuraiji
GENEVA, Sept 7 (KUNA) - Kuwait's Permanent Representative to the United Nations in Geneva, Ambassador Nasser Al-Hayen stressed the urgent need for international action in response to grave humanitarian crises and rights violations in Gaza and Sudan.
Speaking to KUNA ahead of the 60th session of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC), which kicks off Monday, Al-Hayen underlined the importance of the session amid escalating global crises.
He said Kuwait, in coordination with GCC countries and other regional and political parties, is actively pushing for a stronger international response, especially regarding the ongoing atrocities in Gaza.
He described the situation in Gaza as one of the worst humanitarian disasters globally, marked by starvation and destruction, and called for intensified efforts to halt violations, end the occupation's crimes, prevent the annexation of the West Bank and East Jerusalem, and ensure the immediate entry of humanitarian aid.
Al-Hayen warned that the recent UN declaration of famine in Gaza as it underscores the urgency of the crisis, urging swift action to save civilians and prevent further deaths.
The UNHRC session runs until October 8 and will review rights situations worldwide, including issues such as access to water, elderly rights, climate change, and racism.
The Council will also adopt Universal Periodic Review reports from September 26-29. (end)
