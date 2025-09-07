Venezuelan Military Jets Spotted Flying Over U.S. Navy Vessel Again
(MENAFN) Venezuela’s military sent aircraft over a U.S. Navy vessel for the second time in just two days, according to multiple U.S. Defense Department officials speaking with media on Friday.
The officials described the actions as escalating into a “game of chicken.”
The aircraft, which one official identified as F-16 fighter jets, flew over the USS Jason Dunham on Thursday night while it was in international waters off the coast of South America. It remains unclear if the jets were armed. The media report notes that the Aegis-guided missile destroyer did not respond to the aircraft.
In response, President Donald Trump issued a stern warning, stating that Venezuelan aircraft approaching U.S. naval vessels would be "shot down" if they posed a threat to American forces.
“I would say they’re going to be in trouble. We'll let them know about that … if they fly in a dangerous position,” Trump remarked during an Oval Office appearance on Friday.
The Jason Dunham had been deployed to the region as part of ongoing U.S. efforts targeting drug cartels. The Defense Department previously labeled the first overflight as “highly provocative” and claimed it was an attempt to disrupt U.S. counter-narcotics operations.
