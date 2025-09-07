Putin Questions Value of Talks with Zelensky
(MENAFN) Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed skepticism about the usefulness of engaging in direct discussions with Ukraine’s President Vladimir Zelensky, although he remains open to the idea.
Speaking at the plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok on Friday, Putin shared his views on the prospects of dialogue between the two leaders.
Putin emphasized that reaching agreements with Kyiv on critical matters would be “practically impossible.”
He pointed out that even if there were political willingness, there are significant “legal and technical difficulties” surrounding territorial issues.
Specifically, he referred to the status of Crimea and other regions that voted to join Russia through referendums held in 2014 and 2022.
Highlighting past hostilities, Putin remarked that the “leadership of the Kiev regime, to put it mildly, spoke of us in unflattering terms and ruled out any possibility of direct contacts.”
However, he noted a shift in stance as Kyiv now seems to be requesting or at least suggesting direct dialogue.
While Putin reiterated his readiness for such conversations, he added that he does not believe there is “much sense in it.”
The Russian president also argued that any accords with Kyiv would have to be ratified by referendum in accordance with Ukraine’s constitution.
However, conducting such a referendum would require the lifting of martial law, which has been in place since the conflict with Russia escalated in February 2022.
Putin also indicated that lifting martial law would necessitate new presidential elections, casting doubt on Zelensky’s continued legitimacy as head of state.
