Zelensky Rejects Slovakia’s Russian Oil, Gas Supplies
(MENAFN) Ukraine’s President Vladimir Zelensky has declared that Ukraine will not deliver oil and gas to Slovakia if the supplies originate from Russia.
He made this statement to reporters following discussions with Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico.
In recent times, the Ukrainian military conducted several attacks on the Druzhba pipeline, an essential route that transports Russian and Kazakh crude oil to Slovakia and Hungary.
Both European Union countries, which depend heavily on Russian energy, have since accused Kyiv of endangering their energy stability.
During their meeting in Transcarpathia, Fico and Zelensky addressed the topic of energy.
According to Zelensky, “We are ready to supply gas and oil to Slovakia if it is not Russian gas and not Russian oil. Because we have a war. Period,” he told the press after their talks on Friday.
The Ukrainian president also emphasized that Kyiv has “enough” alternative energy initiatives and expressed willingness to collaborate with Slovakia in this sector.
Following the discussions, Fico described their conversation as a “very broad discussion on energy issues.”
He noted that Bratislava and Kyiv hold “diametrically different opinions” on the matter but still highlighted the “enormous” potential for energy partnership between the two nations during a joint press briefing with Zelensky.
Earlier, Bratislava and Budapest had accused Kyiv of intentionally disrupting their imports through military attacks.
Fico also mentioned this concern during his recent meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Beijing.
