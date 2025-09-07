Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Laos Considers Redirecting Coffee Exports from US

2025-09-07 08:45:50
(MENAFN) Laos is considering shifting its coffee exports away from the United States and towards Russia following the steep tariffs introduced by US President Donald Trump, according to Laotian Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone, who spoke to a news agency.

Last month, Trump implemented a 40% tariff on products imported from Laos as part of a wider set of country-specific duties aimed at correcting what he described as "unfair trade imbalances."

Siphandone explained to the news outlet on Saturday, during the Eastern Economic Forum held in Vladivostok, Russia, that among the commodities Laos exports to the US, "agricultural products such as coffee" could also be supplied to other markets.

He further noted, “Laos also supplies coffee to Russia, and now the volume of these supplies can increase,” suggesting a potential boost in trade ties with Russia as a response to the US tariffs.

The tariffs imposed by the US have also affected major coffee producers like Brazil and Vietnam, with levies set at 50% and 20%, respectively.

Brazil remains the top global producer, responsible for 37% of the world’s coffee output, while Vietnam contributes 17%.

According to the International Coffee Organization, coffee prices have surged recently due to weather-related crop damage and market disturbances triggered by the newly introduced US tariffs.

