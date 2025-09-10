Jeremy Wildeman

Research Fellow at the Human Rights Research and Education Centre, University of Ottawa and Adjunct Assistant Professor, Carleton University

I am a research analyst of International Relations (IR) and International Political Economy (IPE), with specialist skills in Middle East politics and history, Canadian Studies, Comparative Politics, Critical Development and Security Studies, Human Security and Rights, and Colonialism/Decolonisation. I also have a broader interest in Theory and Methods, and the application of theory to practice.

I am a Research Fellow at the University of Ottawa's 'Human Rights Research and Education Centre', an Adjunct Professor at Trent University 'International Development Studies', and an Adjunct Professor at Carleton University 'Indigenous and Canadian Studies'. I have previously been an Assistant Professor (adjunct) at Queen's University 'Political Studies', an Adjunct Professor at Carleton University 'Norman Paterson School for International Affairs', and a Research Associate at the University of Bath 'Department of Social and Policy Sciences'. I hold a PhD from the University of Exeter 'Institute for Arab and Islamic Studies' and MA from McMaster 'Political Science'.

I have authored a number of peer reviewed journal articles and book chapters, and edited several peer reviewed books/special edition journal. I have appeared often in the media, such as the CBC, BBC, CTV, Global News, Middle East Eye and Al-Jazeera; and contribute occasional pieces on Canadian and Middle East politics in The Conversation. I have also been a practitioner who founded an important community-led education and development charity working with children and youth in the context of a conflict situation in the Middle East, and helped develop a British charity that provides support for similar grassroots, locally-led charities in the Balkans and Middle East.



2022–present Adjunct professor, Carleton University

2022–present Adjunct professor, Trent University

2019–present Research fellow, University of Ottawa (HRREC)

2021–2021 Adjunct assistant professor, Queen's University

2019–2019 Adjunct professor, Carleton University (NPSIA)

2018–2019 Visiting research fellow, University of Bath 2017–2018 Research associate, University of Bath



2016 University of Exeter, PhD from the Institute for Arab and Islamic Studies (IAIS)

2001 McMaster University, MA Political Science 2000 University of Saskatchewan, BA Political Studies and History

2017 GCRF Role: Primary Investigator Funding Source: Economic and Social Research Council

Governor General's Award; SCIC Global Citizen of the Year