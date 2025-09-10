Jeremy Wildeman
-
Research Fellow at the Human Rights Research and Education Centre, University of Ottawa and Adjunct Assistant Professor,
Carleton University
I am a research analyst of International Relations (IR) and International Political Economy (IPE), with specialist skills in Middle East politics and history, Canadian Studies, Comparative Politics, Critical Development and Security Studies, Human Security and Rights, and Colonialism/Decolonisation. I also have a broader interest in Theory and Methods, and the application of theory to practice.
I am a Research Fellow at the University of Ottawa's 'Human Rights Research and Education Centre', an Adjunct Professor at Trent University 'International Development Studies', and an Adjunct Professor at Carleton University 'Indigenous and Canadian Studies'. I have previously been an Assistant Professor (adjunct) at Queen's University 'Political Studies', an Adjunct Professor at Carleton University 'Norman Paterson School for International Affairs', and a Research Associate at the University of Bath 'Department of Social and Policy Sciences'. I hold a PhD from the University of Exeter 'Institute for Arab and Islamic Studies' and MA from McMaster 'Political Science'.
I have authored a number of peer reviewed journal articles and book chapters, and edited several peer reviewed books/special edition journal. I have appeared often in the media, such as the CBC, BBC, CTV, Global News, Middle East Eye and Al-Jazeera; and contribute occasional pieces on Canadian and Middle East politics in The Conversation. I have also been a practitioner who founded an important community-led education and development charity working with children and youth in the context of a conflict situation in the Middle East, and helped develop a British charity that provides support for similar grassroots, locally-led charities in the Balkans and Middle East.Experience
-
2022–present
Adjunct professor, Carleton University
2022–present
Adjunct professor, Trent University
2019–present
Research fellow, University of Ottawa (HRREC)
2021–2021
Adjunct assistant professor, Queen's University
2019–2019
Adjunct professor, Carleton University (NPSIA)
2018–2019
Visiting research fellow, University of Bath
2017–2018
Research associate, University of Bath
-
2016
University of Exeter, PhD from the Institute for Arab and Islamic Studies (IAIS)
2001
McMaster University, MA Political Science
2000
University of Saskatchewan, BA Political Studies and History
-
2017
GCRF
Role:
Primary Investigator
Funding Source:
Economic and Social Research Council
Governor General's Award; SCIC Global Citizen of the Year
