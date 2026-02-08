Ukrainian 112 Service Receives Over 10.5 Million Calls Since Its Launch Ministry Of Internal Affairs

MENAFN - UkrinForm) As Ukrinform reports, the Ministry of Internal Affairs stated this on Telegram.

"The 112 service is a key element of the country's safety infrastructure. Through a single number, you can contact one or multiple emergency services at once, which significantly saves time when every second matters for saving lives," the statement said.

The ministry reminded that people with hearing or speech impairments can also contact the 112 line. Operators accept calls in sign language via video connection. Over 2.5 years of operation, more than 43,000 such requests have been recorded.

Overall, according to the Ministry, since its launch, the 112 service has already received over 10.5 million calls from citizens.

The "112 Ukraine" app is also operational, allowing people to call emergency services even without mobile network coverage – only Wi-Fi is needed.

"This is an additional channel for reporting emergencies. It will be useful while staying in shelters, public places, and more," the ministry emphasized.

As Ukrinform reported, from January 15 the 112 line also started accepting reports about the lack of heat, water, or electricity supply.

Photo: t.me/FirstLadyOfUkraine