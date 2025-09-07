TRC Participates In Global Regulators Symposium In Riyadh

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sep. 7 (Petra) – A delegation from the Telecommunications Regulatory Commission (TRC), headed by Chairperson of the Board of Commissioners Bassam Sarhan, participated in the 25th Global Symposium for Regulators (GSR) held in Riyadh.Organized by the Communications and Space Technology Commission (CSTC) in cooperation with the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), the symposium was convened under the theme "Regulation for Sustainable Digital Development" with participation from representatives of more than 190 countries.According to a CSTC statement issued Sunday, Sarhan took part in a multilateral session where telecom regulators exchanged expertise, knowledge, and best practices to enhance sector performance and sustainability.He also joined a dialogue session titled "Building an Inclusive and Fair Digital Future," during which he underscored innovative approaches to ensure digital inclusion, particularly through the adoption of ICT accessibility policies, standards, and the design of inclusive ICT products.On the sidelines of the symposium, Sarhan held bilateral meetings with senior executives of major international companies to discuss areas of cooperation, opportunities for integration, and ways to strengthen regional and international partnerships.Sarhan highlighted the Commission's commitment to advancing international and regional partnerships, aligning with global technological developments, representing Jordan in international forums, and adopting best practices in digital regulation.