Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Armenia And Türkiye To Hold New Meeting On Normalization Process

Armenia And Türkiye To Hold New Meeting On Normalization Process


2025-09-07 07:04:45
(MENAFN- AzerNews) Official Yerevan has confirmed the upcoming meeting between the special representatives of Armenia and Türkiye as part of the ongoing normalization process, Azernews reports.

According to the Armenian Foreign Ministry,“A meeting between Ruben Rubinyan and Serdar Kilic is planned in the near future within the framework of the process of normalization of relations between Armenia and Turkey.”

Turkish media had earlier reported that the discussions will focus on the Margara-Alijan border crossing. For the first time, the talks will be held at the delegation level, with the meeting expected to take place early next week.

The sides are set to review previously adopted decisions and consider new steps to advance the normalization of bilateral ties. The Turkish delegation will be led by Serdar Kilic, Ankara's Special Representative for the Normalization of Relations with Armenia

MENAFN07092025000195011045ID1110027401

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search