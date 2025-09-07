Armenia And Türkiye To Hold New Meeting On Normalization Process

Armenia And Türkiye To Hold New Meeting On Normalization Process
According to the Armenian Foreign Ministry,“A meeting between Ruben Rubinyan and Serdar Kilic is planned in the near future within the framework of the process of normalization of relations between Armenia and Turkey.”
Turkish media had earlier reported that the discussions will focus on the Margara-Alijan border crossing. For the first time, the talks will be held at the delegation level, with the meeting expected to take place early next week.
The sides are set to review previously adopted decisions and consider new steps to advance the normalization of bilateral ties. The Turkish delegation will be led by Serdar Kilic, Ankara's Special Representative for the Normalization of Relations with Armenia
