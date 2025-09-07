Divya Dutta Is Elated To Drive With 'Imaginary Mr. India' In San Fran
On Sunday, the actress took to her Instagram, and shared a video of herself from San Francisco, California. In the video, she can be seen enjoying her FSD (Full Self-Driving) as she is seated as the co-passenger.
She wrote in the caption,“An absolute intriguing experience to sit in a car with no driver!! Mera imaginary Mr. India..the waymo self driven car in San Francisco (sic)”.
Earlier, Divya, who is a pet parent, posted a video reel on her social media account. The video gave a glimpse of Divya Dutta's fur babies and their adorable moments with her. Making a warm appeal to fans over showing compassion towards strays.
Divya wrote,“#HAPPY #INTERNATIONALDOGDAY We Indians are known the world over for our love and compassion. These stray dogs have been living with us for so long, why treat them this way? All they need is love, can we bring it back, please? As a society, can we truly say we are proud of how we treat the co-inhabitants of this earth? Whether you love them or not, I respect that, but can't we at least show compassion? Instead of throwing them out, let's accept them with love, understanding, and care”.
“These streets have always been their home, what has changed now? Why beat or harm the voiceless, or even those who feed them? In our homes, our grandparents always gave them food, it was a way of life. Just like during Covid we went back to basics, let's bring back love and compassion for these beings too. It breaks my heart to see them suffer, because we are letting them down. Let us be who we truly are, tolerant, compassionate, and sharing. This is my heartfelt appeal. What more can I do? Love you all. Please, no hate messages here, only love. If you disagree, kindly do not comment”, she added.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Permissionless Data Hub Baselight Taps Walrus To Activate Data Value Onchain
- TOKEN2049 Singapore Breaks Records: 25,000 Attendees At The World's Largest Web3 Event
- Invromining Expands Multi-Asset Mining Platform, Launches New AI-Driven Infrastructure
- Meme Coin Little Pepe Raises Above $24M In Presale With Over 39,000 Holders
- VANTIR Launches To Transform Prop Trading With Transparency And Trust
- Daytrading Publishes New Study On The Dangers Of AI Tools Used By Traders
CommentsNo comment