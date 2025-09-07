Raveena Tandon Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi With A Special Guest

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai Sep 7 (IANS) Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon is extremely spiritual and is always seen offering prayers to the divine. On account of Ganesh Chaturthi, the actress shared a video wherein she exclaimed how she was blessed to perform the Aarti at India's oldest Ganpati pandal.

Taking to her social media account, Raveena posted the clip in which she was seen visiting the Shrimant Bhausaheb Rangari Ganpati Pandal. The actress was accompanied by her very special guest – her pet canine. In the video, Raveena gave a glimpse of the beautiful venue that was turned into a museum. She was seen singing bhajans and even played the manjira (a musical instrument).

Tandon was also seen clapping with her eyes closed as she stood near the altar, deeply engrossed in the prayers, and was also seen chanting mantras. Raveena was seen applying a teeka on her forehead and also applied a tinge onto her puppy too. Raveena, dressed in a beige shirt and colourful skirt, was seen dancing happily with her little dog, as she could get him to seek the blessings of the divine.

Sharing the post, Raveena wrotee. "And as we bid farewell to Bappa, I was lucky to get the opportunity to visit the first-ever Ganpati ji Pandal, which was started by Shrimant Bhausahab Rangari ji. Whom we owe a lot to. Our braveheart freedom fighters who used to meet in this very house, beautifully restored by Shri @punitbalan ji , whom I'm very thankful to for inviting me for Darshan. The house, now converted into a museum, was so fascinating to read about the history behind the very origin of the Ganpati visarjan rituals and the reasons behind them. so important for our children to visit these places and learn about the importance of our culture. A fruitful day with a very special guest got blessed by Bappa, a devotee's puppy, who got the Teeka from me@shraddharambhia_official @viralmantra."

For the uninitiated, the pandal was established by Bhausahab Rangari in 1892 at his house and is considered to be India's oldest Ganpati pandal. The other one was established at Keshavji Naik Chawl in Mumbai. Talking about Raveena Tandon's professional front, the actress is set to star in the upcoming comedy-drama“Welcome 3”. Raveena is set to star in the upcoming comedy-drama“Welcome 3”, a part of the popular“Welcome” franchise. The film, which is currently in production, boasts a star-studded cast, including Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Arshad Warsi, Disha Patani, Lara Dutta, and Paresh Rawal.