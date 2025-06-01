Activist Greta Thunberg's Message Before Gaza Voyage: 'No Mission Is More Dangerous Than Silence Of Entire World'

MENAFN - Live Mint) Climate activist Greta Thunberg and 11 others set sail for Gaza on Sunday aboard the Madleen, a ship operated by the Freedom Flotilla Coalition, in a bold attempt to“break Israel's siege” of the war-torn territory. The vessel departed from Catania, a port in southern Italy, and aims to deliver humanitarian aid and spotlight the deepening crisis in Gaza.

Speaking at a press conference in Catania before departure, Thunberg became emotional while describing the urgency of the mission.

“We are doing this because, no matter what odds we are against, we have to keep trying,” she said, tearing up.

“Because the moment we stop trying is when we lose our humanity. And no matter how dangerous this mission is, it's not even near as dangerous as the silence of the entire world in the face of the live-streamed genocide.”

Passengers onboard

Joining Thunberg on the Madleen are several notable figures, including Game of Thrones actor Liam Cunningham and French MEP Rima Hassan, who is of Palestinian descent. Hassan has been barred from entering Israel due to her vocal opposition to the war in Gaza.

Previous aid attempt foiled by drone attack

This is the Freedom Flotilla's second recent attempt to reach Gaza. A May effort was abandoned after the Conscience, another of the coalition's vessels, was struck by two drones in international waters near Malta. The group blamed Israel for the attack.

Ongoing war and accusations of genocide

The mission comes amid growing international concern over conditions in Gaza. Nearly 19 months into the conflict, Gaza's Health Ministry reports over 52,000 deaths - mostly women and children - due to Israeli airstrikes and ground assaults. Israel, which says its operations target Hamas militants, firmly rejects allegations of genocide.

Israel's blockade and hostage crisis

Israel maintains its blockade, citing pressure on Hamas to release hostages taken during the October 7, 2023 attack, in which 1,200 Israelis were killed and 251 abducted. As of now, 58 hostages remain in captivity, 23 of whom are believed to be alive.

“Breaking the siege by land and sea”

Activist Thiago Avila emphasized that this maritime effort is part of a broader movement to challenge the blockade:

“We are breaking the siege of Gaza by sea, but that's part of a broader strategy of mobilizations that will also attempt to break the siege by land.”

He highlighted the upcoming Global March to Gaza, set to begin in Egypt in mid-June, where participants including doctors, lawyers, and media will attempt to reach the Rafah crossing to call for an end to the offensive and reopening of the border.

Humanitarian crisis at breaking point

Despite Israel slightly easing restrictions in mid-May, aid groups and UN agencies warn that famine looms in Gaza. They cite Israeli policies, lawlessness, and looting as major barriers to aid delivery to Gaza's 2 million residents.

The Madleen's voyage is expected to last about seven days - unless it is intercepted. Organizers say the mission is both symbolic and urgent, aimed at drawing global attention to Gaza's humanitarian catastrophe.

(With AP inputs)