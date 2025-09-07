JHCO: Only 65 Aid Trucks Reached Gaza Last Week Amid Major Obstacles

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sept. 7 (Petra)-- The Jordan Hashemite Charity Organization (JHCO) confirmed that only 65 out of 150 humanitarian aid trucks prepared last week were allowed to enter the Gaza Strip.The organization explained that less than half of the aid trucks dispatched from Jordan are being granted access due to persistent obstacles. These include the early closure of the crossing before all trucks can pass, daily delays in initiating inspection procedures, and the rejection of certain supplies despite receiving prior approvals through the designated coordination platform.In a statement issued Sunday, the JHCO noted that its warehouses are fully stocked with essential relief materials. However, the ongoing delays and restrictions have made the daily process of loading and rearranging supplies for transport to the King Hussein Bridge both strenuous and repetitive.The organization emphasized that it is exerting continuous and significant pressure to facilitate the entry of more aid, stating that the current situation in Gaza constitutes a blatant violation of all international and humanitarian laws and norms.For his part, JHCO Secretary General Hussein Al-Shibli stressed that what is happening in Gaza today is a humanitarian crime that contradicts all international agreements."We are facing a catastrophic humanitarian situation, children, women, and the elderly are trapped without food or medicine, amid widespread destruction and systematic displacement," he said.Al-Shibli affirmed that Jordan will continue to pursue every possible avenue and intensify its efforts to deliver aid, adding: "Gaza today needs a global moral awakening before what remains of its humanity and existence is completely erased."