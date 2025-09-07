US Senator Reveals Proposal to Investigate Civilian Deaths Abroad
(MENAFN) U.S. Senator Maria Cantwell announced on Saturday her intention to put forward legislation aimed at establishing a permanent special envoy tasked with examining the deaths of American civilians caused by foreign armed forces.
The Democratic senator from Washington highlighted the 2024 killing of Turkish American activist Aysenur Ezgi Eygi in the occupied West Bank as a primary motivation behind the proposal.
According to Cantwell’s statement on social media, the proposed envoy would be responsible for investigating incidents involving the deaths of U.S. nationals at the hands of foreign militaries or intelligence agencies, starting from the year 2024.
She emphasized that, "This legislation would also require the Special Envoy to provide support and information to the families of those who were killed, seek foreign government accountability, and provide an annual report to Congress on US Government efforts to get answers for the families of Americans who were killed."
Eygi, a 26-year-old dual national of the U.S. and Turkey, lost her life on September 6, 2024, when Israeli troops opened fire during a demonstration against unauthorized settlements near Nablus.
Video clips and eyewitness testimonies indicate that she was deliberately targeted and shot by an Israeli sniper.
Nonetheless, the Israeli military's preliminary investigation suggested that she was “highly likely” struck “indirectly and unintentionally” amid efforts to disperse demonstrators allegedly throwing rocks.
Senator Cantwell also criticized the lack of response from U.S. authorities, stating that both the State and Justice Departments have thus far refused to launch an independent probe into Eygi’s death.
She added that she had collaborated with other lawmakers in formally calling for an investigation into the incident, seeking transparency and accountability.
