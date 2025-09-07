Gazprom Expands Gas Collaboration with Kazakhstan, Mongolia
(MENAFN) On Friday, Russian energy giant Gazprom announced it has finalized agreements with Kazakhstan and Mongolia to deepen their gas cooperation, including plans to boost gas deliveries to Kazakhstan during 2025-2026 and to conduct a feasibility study for gasification in Mongolia’s capital, Ulaanbaatar.
The supply contract was signed by Gazprom CEO Alexey Miller and Kazakhstan’s First Deputy Prime Minister Roman Sklyar during an official working session, the company reported.
The discussions also covered joint efforts in gas supply, transportation, and processing.
Back in November 2023, Gazprom and the Kazakh government entered into a strategic partnership pact focusing on energy collaboration.
In a separate meeting, Miller engaged with Mongolian Prime Minister Gombojav Zandanshatar to explore opportunities in the natural gas sector.
Participants highlighted that natural gas would serve as a more efficient and environmentally friendlier energy source, fostering industrial development and enhancing living conditions.
Following this, Gazprom Deputy Chairman Vitaly Markelov and Mongolian Deputy Prime Minister Sainbuyan Amarsaikhan signed a memorandum of understanding concerning gasification prospects in Ulaanbaatar.
Earlier, in August 2025, Gazprom and Mongolia’s government had signed a memorandum to reinforce cooperation in the oil and gas industries.
Kazakhstan, a leading energy producer in Central Asia, still depends on Russian imports to fulfill its domestic gas needs.
Meanwhile, Mongolia has long aimed to increase natural gas access to lessen coal usage and improve air quality in Ulaanbaatar, considered one of the world’s most polluted capitals.
