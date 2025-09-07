Former UN Official Addresses Israel’s Actions in Gaza
(MENAFN) A former UN rapporteur on the Occupied Palestinian Territories (OPTs) has stated that Israel’s brutal operations in the Gaza Strip would not have persisted without the worldwide cooperation of other nations.
Speaking at The Genocide Tribunal, a two-day gathering investigating Israel’s alleged war crimes and "the UK's role in the genocide," Richard Falk expressed strong support for the UK Gaza Tribunal.
Falk, who also serves as the president of The Gaza Tribunal—a separate initiative aimed at mobilizing civil society to end what he terms Israel’s genocide in Gaza—highlighted the importance of both tribunals.
While The Gaza Tribunal focuses on galvanizing public awareness, The Genocide Tribunal scrutinizes "the UK's role in Gaza genocide."
He revealed that The Gaza Tribunal will convene a concluding session on the genocide in Istanbul from Oct. 23–26, emphasizing how encouraged his group feels by the efforts of the UK Gaza Tribunal.
"(The UK tribunal) places for the first time, a proper emphasis on the complicity of a major, liberal, democratic country," Falk stated. "I cannot overstate the importance of such an undertaking, because without that complicity, Israel could not have done what it is doing."
Falk sharply rebuked the UK as a "shameful government" and claimed that Washington continues "without ambiguity or ambivalence" to offer unwavering backing—moving beyond passive complicity to actively supporting the devastating policies currently unfolding in Gaza.
Addressing the dire humanitarian conditions in the region, Falk pointed out that the population of Gaza is facing the threat of widespread starvation due to a famine that was officially acknowledged last month by the International Food Security Phase Classification (IPC).
Speaking at The Genocide Tribunal, a two-day gathering investigating Israel’s alleged war crimes and "the UK's role in the genocide," Richard Falk expressed strong support for the UK Gaza Tribunal.
Falk, who also serves as the president of The Gaza Tribunal—a separate initiative aimed at mobilizing civil society to end what he terms Israel’s genocide in Gaza—highlighted the importance of both tribunals.
While The Gaza Tribunal focuses on galvanizing public awareness, The Genocide Tribunal scrutinizes "the UK's role in Gaza genocide."
He revealed that The Gaza Tribunal will convene a concluding session on the genocide in Istanbul from Oct. 23–26, emphasizing how encouraged his group feels by the efforts of the UK Gaza Tribunal.
"(The UK tribunal) places for the first time, a proper emphasis on the complicity of a major, liberal, democratic country," Falk stated. "I cannot overstate the importance of such an undertaking, because without that complicity, Israel could not have done what it is doing."
Falk sharply rebuked the UK as a "shameful government" and claimed that Washington continues "without ambiguity or ambivalence" to offer unwavering backing—moving beyond passive complicity to actively supporting the devastating policies currently unfolding in Gaza.
Addressing the dire humanitarian conditions in the region, Falk pointed out that the population of Gaza is facing the threat of widespread starvation due to a famine that was officially acknowledged last month by the International Food Security Phase Classification (IPC).
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Permissionless Data Hub Baselight Taps Walrus To Activate Data Value Onchain
- TOKEN2049 Singapore Breaks Records: 25,000 Attendees At The World's Largest Web3 Event
- Invromining Expands Multi-Asset Mining Platform, Launches New AI-Driven Infrastructure
- Meme Coin Little Pepe Raises Above $24M In Presale With Over 39,000 Holders
- VANTIR Launches To Transform Prop Trading With Transparency And Trust
- Daytrading Publishes New Study On The Dangers Of AI Tools Used By Traders
CommentsNo comment