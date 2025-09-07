Iraq Launches Forum to Expand International Energy Collaboration
(MENAFN) The Baghdad International Energy Forum opened Saturday, bringing together energy experts, investors, and global stakeholders to expand collaboration across the sector.
The forum, spanning two days, is being attended by Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' al-Sudani, OPEC Secretary General Haitham Al Ghais, and delegations representing both Arab and international energy institutions. Also present are senior figures from multinational corporations and global energy bodies, according to a statement from al-Sudani’s media office.
Al-Sudani used the platform to underline Iraq’s focus on digital transformation in the energy industry, positioning the forum as a strategic moment to showcase the country’s support for new technologies such as artificial intelligence and automation. He emphasized that these innovations are central to Iraq's broader industrial and developmental modernization.
The forum also highlighted Iraq’s growing efforts to engage in international dialogue and stay aligned with the latest digital trends in energy, with the aim of fostering long-term, tech-driven growth.
During a separate meeting, OPEC’s Al Ghais underscored Baghdad’s enduring role in global energy affairs, noting its legacy as the founding city of OPEC 65 years ago. He pointed to the forum as a reflection of Iraq’s continuing relevance and leadership in the sector.
