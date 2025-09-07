Mpox No Longer Global Health Emergency in Africa, Who Declares
(MENAFN) The World Health Organization (WHO) announced Friday that the mpox outbreak in Africa is no longer considered a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC). This decision follows a series of evaluations by WHO's Emergency Committee, which has met quarterly to assess the situation.
In a media briefing, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus confirmed, “Yesterday, they met again and advised me that in their view, the situation no longer represents an international health emergency. I have accepted that advice.”
Tedros explained that this move was prompted by consistent reductions in both case numbers and fatalities in countries such as the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Burundi, Sierra Leone, and Uganda. “This decision is based on sustained declines in cases and deaths in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, and in other affected countries including Burundi, Sierra Leone, and Uganda,” he said.
Further commenting on the shift, Tedros added, "We also have a better understanding of the drivers of transmission, the risk factors for severity, and the most affected countries have developed a sustained response capacity."
However, the WHO cautioned that removing the emergency status does not signify the end of the threat. The organization emphasized that ongoing vigilance is crucial, especially since Africa CDC declared mpox to still be a continental emergency just a day earlier. "This decision is based on sustained declines in cases and deaths... but lifting the emergency declaration does not mean the threat is over, nor that our response will stop," said the WHO.
Despite the improved situation, the potential for future outbreaks remains, with the WHO urging continued surveillance and response strategies to protect vulnerable populations, particularly children and individuals living with HIV.
Mpox, a viral zoonotic disease, typically starts with symptoms such as fever, headache, muscle aches, and swollen lymph nodes. These can later evolve into a rash, often widespread on the face and body. While most individuals recover within weeks, some cases may escalate to severe illness or death.
Since May 2022, mpox has spread to more than 100 countries. In August 2022, the WHO officially declared the outbreak outside Africa a PHEIC, marking it as a global health emergency.
In a media briefing, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus confirmed, “Yesterday, they met again and advised me that in their view, the situation no longer represents an international health emergency. I have accepted that advice.”
Tedros explained that this move was prompted by consistent reductions in both case numbers and fatalities in countries such as the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Burundi, Sierra Leone, and Uganda. “This decision is based on sustained declines in cases and deaths in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, and in other affected countries including Burundi, Sierra Leone, and Uganda,” he said.
Further commenting on the shift, Tedros added, "We also have a better understanding of the drivers of transmission, the risk factors for severity, and the most affected countries have developed a sustained response capacity."
However, the WHO cautioned that removing the emergency status does not signify the end of the threat. The organization emphasized that ongoing vigilance is crucial, especially since Africa CDC declared mpox to still be a continental emergency just a day earlier. "This decision is based on sustained declines in cases and deaths... but lifting the emergency declaration does not mean the threat is over, nor that our response will stop," said the WHO.
Despite the improved situation, the potential for future outbreaks remains, with the WHO urging continued surveillance and response strategies to protect vulnerable populations, particularly children and individuals living with HIV.
Mpox, a viral zoonotic disease, typically starts with symptoms such as fever, headache, muscle aches, and swollen lymph nodes. These can later evolve into a rash, often widespread on the face and body. While most individuals recover within weeks, some cases may escalate to severe illness or death.
Since May 2022, mpox has spread to more than 100 countries. In August 2022, the WHO officially declared the outbreak outside Africa a PHEIC, marking it as a global health emergency.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Permissionless Data Hub Baselight Taps Walrus To Activate Data Value Onchain
- TOKEN2049 Singapore Breaks Records: 25,000 Attendees At The World's Largest Web3 Event
- Invromining Expands Multi-Asset Mining Platform, Launches New AI-Driven Infrastructure
- Meme Coin Little Pepe Raises Above $24M In Presale With Over 39,000 Holders
- VANTIR Launches To Transform Prop Trading With Transparency And Trust
- Daytrading Publishes New Study On The Dangers Of AI Tools Used By Traders
CommentsNo comment