Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Week-long events mark National Nutrition Week at Fortis Mohali


2025-09-07 03:59:55
(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Chandigarh, September 7, 2025: To create awareness on the importance of good nutrition and health, National Nutrition Week was organised at Fortis Hospital Mohali from 1st to 7th September, 2025. The theme of this year’s event was ‘Eat Right for a Better Life’, implying on the importance of a balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and healthy fats. The event aims to sensitise the public on how a healthy diet plays a crucial role in improving health and wellness.
An array of activities marked the week-long celebrations at Fortis Hospital Mohali, which included cooking demonstrations, nutrition workshops, poster contests, health screenings and expert talks. Dr Sonia Gandhi, Head, Department of Dietetics and Nutrition, Fortis Hospital Mohali, discussed how a balanced diet was crucial to counter malnutrition, micronutrient deficiencies, and lifestyle-related diseases.
Highlighting the importance of nutrition, Dr Gandhi, said, “The National Nutrition Week reminds us that a healthy, whole-some diet not only nourishes our body but also keeps diseases at bay. It also provides us better immunity, physical growth, emotional well-being, and long-term productivity. Through the ‘Eat Right for a Better Life’, we should strive to build healthier eating habits.”
Dr Gandhi further said, “Introduction of microgreens and millets also contribute to our overall well-being and help prevent ailments. Millets help improve digestion, control blood sugar, regulate cholesterol and support heart health. Adequate nutrition implies consuming a whole-some diet that promotes health and growth.”
Earlier, the week-long events had kicked off in the presence of Ashish Bhatia, Executive Vice President, Fortis Healthcare, Dr Vikramjit Singh, Medical Director, Fortis Hospital Mohali; and Indrajeet Singh, General Manager Operations, Fortis Hospital Mohali.

MENAFN07092025005232011781ID1110026896

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search