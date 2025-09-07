Vertiv Expands Rack PDU Portfolio for High-Density Computing Applications for AI and HPC Deployments in North America and EMEA
(MENAFN- Beyondgcc) Dubai, UAE [September 4, 2025] – Vertiv (NYSE: VRT), a global leader in critical digital infrastructure, today announced the new Vertiv™ PowerIT rack power distribution units (PDU), an extension of the Vertiv PowerIT product line. These models are designed to address the rising power needs of data-intensive workloads, including AI and high-performance computing (HPC). They provide advanced power management, flexible configurations, and enhanced internal components for greater reliability, enabling data centers to seamlessly scale power in response to growing IT demands. Basic, monitored and switched models are available now in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA).
With racks increasingly supporting power densities above 25 kW, data center operators require robust high-capacity power distribution solutions capable of balancing loads and managing essential electrical requirements efficiently. Vertiv PowerIT rack PDU utilizes three-phase power distribution in both 208V Delta (commonly used in North America) and 240/415V WYE configurations (typical in EMEA and other international markets), an approach that evenly distributes electrical load across multiple phases, reducing potential for circuit overload risks, stabilizing voltage and enhancing reliability.
“The growing adoption of AI and HPC applications is driving unprecedented power demands in data centers. Vertiv™ PowerIT rack PDU demonstrates our commitment to meeting these evolving needs with an end-to-end portfolio" said Andrea Ferro, VP power & IT systems for Vertiv in EMEA. "By providing solutions specifically engineered for high-density computing, we're enabling our EMEA and global customers to efficiently scale their power infrastructure while maintaining the reliability and flexibility needed for next-generation data centers.”
Vertiv PowerIT rack PDU provides precise real-time power usage data to support optimized energy management in monitored and switched models. Built for rugged performance, the rack PDU reliably operates in temperatures up to 140°F (60°C) in environmental conditions up to 95% humidity, providing consistent performance and adaptability even in the most demanding, high-density data center environments. Switched versions offer remote outlet-level control, rapid deployment adjustments and enhanced protection for critical IT loads. The monitored models have Secure Boot security feature, with a hardware trust anchor that is proprietary to Vertiv, that protects the integrity of the network card’s firmware by preventing unauthorized modifications. With configure-to-order and engineered-to-order options, customers can tailor the rack PDUs to their specific needs by selecting outlet configurations, input types and chassis colors.
Vertiv PowerIT rack PDU is available with the Vertiv™ Distribution Assurance Package, providing seven-year comprehensive coverage, 24/7 emergency response, on-site and remote support, and professional startup services to support ongoing reliability and maximize uptime.
For more information about the Vertiv PowerIT rack PDU or Vertiv’s full portfolio of end-to-end power management and thermal management solutions, visit Vertiv.com. To find the right rack PDU for your application, explore the Vertiv™ rPDU Finder.
