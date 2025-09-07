Acer Expands Product Lineup with New Tablets, Monitors, and Wi-Fi 7 Router to Enhance Modern Digital Living
Mumbai, India (September 4, 2025) Acer today announced a broad expansion of its consumer product portfolio during its next@acer global press conference at IFA. It included various additions to its Iconia X and Iconia A series tablets, a pair of elegant monitors from amadana, the high-performance Acer CE270U Z OLED display, and the Acer Connect T36 Wi-Fi 7 Dual-Band Mesh Router – all designed to elevate how people work, learn, and stay connected.
Acer Iconia X Series Tablets
The Iconia X series tablets are crafted to support both productivity and entertainment, powered by Android™, vivid displays, and AI-enabled features that enhance everyday experiences.
The Acer Iconia X12 (X12-21M) features a vibrant 12.6-inch WQXGA (2560x1600) AMOLED display, 16:10 aspect ratio, 400 nits peak brightness, and a smooth 60 Hz refresh rate, producing striking visuals and responsive touch with in-cell technology. Housed in a remarkably lightweight profile weighing just 500 g and covered in a matte black finish, it invokes a premium style and feel. The device runs on a MediaTek Helio G99 processor with 8 GB LPDDR4X RAM and 256 GB expandable storage (up to 1 TB via microSD slot) and offers up to 16 hours of battery life.
Capturing precious moments as they appear, even in low-light conditions, is made easy on its 13 MP rear camera with flash technology. Video calls and selfies also appear true-to-life with the 5 MP front camera. Quad stereo speakers round out the audio and communication experiences, while dual-band Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS tracking, and a USB PD 2.0 Type-C port ensure reliable connectivity.
The Iconia X12 tablet is also available with optional accessories - a stylus pen for on-the-spot note-taking and creativity, a detachable keyboard offering seamless typing and navigation, and a magnetic kickstand that props up the tablet for hands-free use and versatile viewing angles.
The Acer Iconia X14 (X14-M1N)’s large viewing canvas is a 14-inch FHD (1200x1920) OLED display with wide viewing angles and a refined ZeroFrame design. Its processor features a built-in NPU, paired with up to 8 GB LPDDR5 RAM and 256 GB of fast UFS 3.1 storage, expandable up to 1 TB. The device integrates new AI features for avid tablet users, such as “AI Smart Sensing” for gesture-based control and posture tips, “AI Super Resolution”, which automatically upscales video quality, and “Smile Camera” that instantly snaps shots when a smile or an “OK” gesture is detected. Plus, its 8 MP rear camera with flash and 5 MP front camera deliver sharp photos and selfies.
Reliable battery life and connectivity are supported by up to 10 hours of battery life, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, and a USB Type-C 2.0 port, and is housed in a durable Iron Gray chassis with a built-in kickstand.
Acer Iconia A Series Tablets
Joining the new lineup are the Iconia A16 (A16-M1N) and Iconia A14 (A14-M1N) tablets, which offer a great balance of performance, vibrant displays, long battery life, and AI-powered features for work and media consumption.
Both run on Android 15 and come equipped with up to 8 GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256 GB of expandable UFS 3.1 storage. Powered by processors with built-in NPUs, these tablets bring AI capabilities directly to the device, enabling smarter and more intuitive interactions, with AI Smart Sensing, AI Super Resolution, and Smile Camera.
The devices feature 16- and 14-inch FHD resolution (1200x1920) IPS displays, with ZeroFrame designs and wide viewing angles to provide immersive experiences. They also integrate a tripod-style kickstand directly into the tablet’s design, eliminating the need for additional accessories and allowing the devices to be propped up when needed. They also feature 8 MP rear cameras with flash, 5 MP front cameras, and offer up to 10 hours of use. With dual-band Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.4, users can enjoy faster downloads, lower latency, and more stable connections—even in crowded networks.
Additionally, the Iconia X and Iconia A series tablets feature Acer Screen Casting, turning each device into a versatile wireless display for laptops via Wi-Fi. Whether working on creative projects, giving presentations, streaming content, or multitasking, Acer Screen Casting enables a clean, clutter-free setup across the entire lineup.
Debuting amadana Monitors
Acer showcased two new monitors under its amadana brand, known for its minimalist and timeless aesthetics rooted in Japanese design philosophy. These displays combine elegant craftsmanship with fluid performance, delivering a refined balance of style and visual clarity.
The amadana 16APM1QJ is an ultra-thin 15.6-inch portable monitor featuring a vivid IPS panel with wide viewing angles. Weighing just 0.65 kg and supported by a built-in stand with up to a 90°tilt and mini-HDMI and USB Type-C input signals, it’s a versatile companion for productivity and entertainment.
Meanwhile, the amadana 27ART0 P1 boasts a 27-inch ZeroFrame IPS display, supporting a 144 Hz refresh rate and Dynamic Refresh Rate functionality (120 Hz and 60 Hz). Its 99% color gamut range support, dual input options (HDMI and VGA), ultra-thin build and small dock for accessories make it a versatile centerpiece for any work or home setup.
The Acer CE27OU Z is a 26.5-inch OLED monitor with a stunning 2560x1440 resolution and a blazing 280 HZ refresh rate. Content creators, movie buffs, and gamers alike will appreciate its production of ultrasmooth visuals, with AMD FreeSync Premium Pro tear technology support, fast 0.03 ms response time, 1,000 nits peak brightness in HDR mode, and 99% DCI-P3 color gamut support. It also comes with powerful 3W speakers and an extensive tilt range of up to 25°, combining comfortable viewing and immersive sound in a single package.
Acer Connect T36 Wi-Fi 7 Dual-Band Mesh Router
To fit the needs of digitally-connected lifestyles, the Acer Connect T36 Wi-Fi 7 Dual-Band Mesh Router is engineered to deliver high-speed, reliable internet across homes and modern workspaces.
Under the hood, the router is powered by a quad-core ARM-based processor. Supporting Wi-Fi 7 and dual-band speeds of up to 3,600 Mbps, it enables seamless 4K streaming, low-latency gaming, smart home automation, and more.
The Acer Connect T36 is also designed for scalability, featuring mesh technology for extended coverage, with automatic node-switching to maintain uninterrupted connectivity as users move from room to room. Its modular system allows users to add nodes and scale coverage to meet higher network and bandwidth requirements.
Easy setup and configurations can be handled via the Acer Connect App, while the T36’s compact design makes it a discreet, yet powerful addition to any home or workplace environment. It includes three RJ45 connectors (one WAN and two LAN) and is powered via a 12V 1A DC jack.
Pricing and Availability
The Acer Iconia X12 (X12-21M) will be available in North America in November, starting at USD 320; in EMEA in November, starting at EUR 280; and in Australia in November, starting at AUD 500.
The Acer Iconia X14 (X14-M1N) will be available in North America in November, starting at USD 350; in EMEA in November, starting at EUR 310; and in Australia in November, starting at AUD 530.
The Acer Iconia A14 (A14-M1N) will be available in North America in November, starting at USD 300; in EMEA in November, starting at EUR 260; and in Australia in November, starting at AUD 460.
The Acer Iconia A16 (A16-M1N) will be available in North America in November, starting at USD 340; in EMEA in November, starting at EUR 300; and in Australia in January 2026, starting at AUD 500.
The Acer CE270U Z will be available in North America in Q1’2026, starting at USD 699.99; in EMEA in Q1’2026, starting at EUR 699; and in China in Q1’2026, starting at RMB 4,999.
The amadana 16APM1QJ will be available in EMEA in Q1’2026, starting at EUR 119.
The amadana 27ART0 P1 will be available in EMEA in Q1 2026, starting at EUR 169.
The Acer Connect T36 will be available in EMEA in Q1’2026, starting at EUR 119 (1 pack), EUR 199 (2 pack), and EUR 299 (3 pack); and in Taiwan in Q1’2026.
Exact specifications, prices, and availability will vary by region. To learn more about availability, product specifications and prices in specific markets, please contact your nearest Acer office via
