Acer Refreshes Nitro Lineup with Powerful New PCs and Displays for Casual Gamers
Mumbai, India (September 4, 2025) - Acer today unveiled a refreshed lineup of Nitro gaming laptops, desktops and high-definition gaming monitors. The Nitro devices combine powerful hardware, intelligent software and immersive visuals to elevate gaming and creative experiences.
Acer Nitro V 16: Cinematic Gaming Visuals and AI-Powered Performance
The Acer Nitro V 16 (ANV16-72) is built for gamers and creators seeking speed, clarity, and multitasking power. Equipped with up to an Intel® Core™ 9 processor 270H and an NVIDIA® GeForce RTX 5070™ Laptop GPU, it delivers smooth cinematic gameplay and streaming. Powered by the NVIDIA Blackwell architecture, GeForce RTX™ 50 Series Laptop GPUs bring game-changing capabilities to gamers and creators. Equipped with a massive level of AI horsepower, the RTX 50 Series enables new experiences and next-level graphics fidelity. Multiply performance with NVIDIA DLSS 4, generate images at unprecedented speed, and unleash creativity with NVIDIA Studio. Plus, access NVIDIA NIM Microservices – state-of-the-art AI models that let enthusiasts and developers build AI assistants, agents, and workflows with peak performance on NIM-ready AI systems. Intel Application Optimization also boosts performance by intelligently allocating application resources in real time.
Its WQXGA (2560x1600) display with 100% sRGB color coverage and 180 Hz refresh rate produces vivid visuals and fluid motion. The Acer Nitro V 16’s dual-fan, quad-intake and quad-exhaust cooling system keeps everything cool under pressure, ensuring the system maintains stable performance, even during extended gaming marathons and multitasking.
Acer Nitro V 16S: Portable Gaming Laptop for All Gamers, Everywhere
Acer Nitro V 16S (ANV16S-71) is a sleek laptop for gaming on the go. Balancing solid performance and portability, it offers casual and new players a combination of modern technology at a reasonable price. Powered by up to an Intel Core 9 processor 270H and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 Laptop GPU, it supports DLSS 4 and neural rendering for fast, responsive gameplay and content creation.
Its WQXGA (2560x1600) display with 100% sRGB color coverage and 180 Hz refresh rate presents accurate colors and delivers ultra-smooth frames. The slim metal chassis measures less than 19.9 mm thin, making it easy to carry and game anywhere, while its striking 4-zone RGB keyboard adds a stylish touch to its modern aesthetic.
Both the Acer Nitro V 16 and V 16S include NitroSense, enabling real-time performance monitoring and the ability to fine-tune fan speeds for maximum cooling efficiency. The Acer Experience Zone offers access to a suite of AI-powered apps, boosting both productivity and creativity for a seamless, enhanced experience. The Nitro V laptops are also equipped with Intel® Killer™ DoubleShot™ Pro for lag-free connectivity and Thunderbolt™ 4, enabling fast data transfer and seamless streaming.
Acer Nitro Desktops: Relentless Power and Cooling
Acer’s new Nitro 70 and Nitro 50 gaming desktops are built for hardcore gamers and gaming enthusiasts who demand competitive performance and game-changing technology.
The Acer Nitro 70 (N70X3D-100) is powered by up to an AMD Ryzen™ 9 9950X3D processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090 GPU, delivering 3,352 AI TOPS, and supporting up to 128 GB DDR5 6000 MT/s RGB RAM and up to 2 TB PCIe Gen 4 SSD storage. The Acer Nitro 50 (N50-100) offers similar specs, which run with up to an AMD Ryzen™ 7 8700G processor, NVIDIA RTX 5080 GPU, up to 128 GB DDR5 5200 MT/s RGB RAM and up to 2 TB M.2 PCIe SSD.
Both gaming rigs feature the patented Acer Nitro CycloneX 360 cooling system, which capitalizes on delivering up to 15% more airflow. The Acer Nitro 70 also comes with a 360 mm CPU liquid cooler for extra stable, throttle-free execution. Added features include Wi-Fi 7, Acer Intelligence Space for access to built-in AI tools, and EMI-compliant tempered glass cases with customizable ARGB lighting. Additionally, their 45L chassis are made with 65% post-consumer recycled plastic in their total plastic content.
Acer Nitro Monitors: Immersive Visuals for Every Gamer
Complementing the new PCs, Acer also expanded its Nitro monitor lineup with four new high-resolution, high refresh rate models suited for just about any type of gamer. The new models — Nitro XV275K V6, Nitro XV273U W1, Nitro XV270X, and Nitro XZ403CKR — offer immersive visuals across a range of formats
The Nitro XV275K V6 features a breathtaking 27-inch 4K UHD (3840x2160) panel with a 180 Hz refresh rate, 1 ms Visual Response Boost Pro (VRB Pro) and AMD FreeSync Premium technology for smooth, tear-free gameplay, even during the most action-packed scenes. A peak brightness of 1,000 nits (HDR10%) and support for 97% DCI-P3 color gamut and 1.07 billion colors (8-bit+FRC) deliver vibrant, true-to-life visuals. It also offers versatile connectivity for gaming and multimedia setups with dual HDMI 2.1 and DisplayPort 1.4.
Engineered for competitive precision and performance, the Nitro XV273U W1 features a 27-inch WQHD (2560x1440) IPS panel with an overclockable 275 Hz refresh rate and 1 ms (VRB Pro) response time. With AMD FreeSync Premium, gameplay remains fluid and stutter-free. The monitor is VESA DisplayHDR 500-certified, reaches 500 nits peak brightness, and covers 95% of the DCI-P3 color gamut. Built-in 2W stereo speakers and a variety of ports make it ideal for gaming and entertainment.
For gamers and streamers who demand ultra-high resolution, the Nitro XV270X delivers breathtaking clarity with up to 5K resolution (5120x2880). It features a 2,000:1 contrast ratio, 1 ms VRB response time, and 95% DCI-P3 color gamut for lifelike visuals. It also comes with two 2W speakers.
The Nitro XZ403CKR presents expansive views through its massive 39.7-inch 1000R curved panel and 5K WUHD (5120x2160) resolution that delivers stunningly clear visuals. Featuring Dynamic Frequency Resolution (DFR), it also supports wide full high definition (WFHD) resolution at speedy 288 Hz. The 1 ms VRB and 0.5 ms GTG response time, along with AMD FreeSync Premium support fluid, lag-free gameplay. This mammoth display is also outfitted with powerful 5W speakers and a wide range of port options.
Pricing and Availability
The Acer Nitro V 16 (ANV16-72) will be available in North America in October, starting at USD 999.99, and in EMEA in November, starting at EUR 1,299.
The Acer Nitro V 16S (ANV16S-71) will be available in North America in November, starting at USD 1,099.99; in EMEA in November, starting at EUR 1,399, and in Australia in September, starting at AUD 2,599.
The Acer Nitro 70 (N70X3D-100) will be available in EMEA in December, starting at EUR 1,999.
The Acer Nitro XV275K V6 will be available in North America in Q1’2026, starting at USD 699.99; in EMEA in ’2’2026, starting at EUR 599; in China i’ Q1’2026, starting at RMB 4,999, and in Australia’in Q1’2026, starting at AUD 999.
The Acer Nitro XV273U W1 will be available in North Ameri’a in Q1’2026, starting at USD 299.99; in ’MEA in Q2’2026, starting at EUR 279, and in C’ina in Q1’2026, starting at RMB 1,999.
The Acer Nitro XV270X will be available in North’America in Q1’2026, starting at USD 899.9’; in EMEA in Q1’2026, starting at EUR 699’ in China in Q1’2026, starting at RMB 4,999, an’ in Australia in Q1’2026, starting at AUD 1,499.
The Acer Nitro XZ403CKR will be available ’n North America in Q1’2026, starting at U’D 999.99; in EMEA in Q1’2026, starting at’EUR 999; in China in Q1’2026, starting at RMB 7’999, and in Australia in Q1’2026, starting at AUD 1,899.
Exact specifications, prices, and availability will vary by region. To learn more about availability, product specifications and prices in specific markets, please contact your nearest Acer office via
