Timeless Ritual, now in a New Look: Aroma Magic Relaunches Its Signat re Essential Oils and introd ces Peptide Potion for salon professionals
(MENAFN- mediashineinvite) Kolkata, September 3, 2025: Blossom Kochhar Aroma Magic, the premier aromatherapy company in India, proudly announced the relaunch of its iconic range of Essential Oils, now presented in an all-new, elegant avatar. Dr Blossom Kochhar, Founde and Chairperson of Blossom Kochhar Group of companies, while addressing a press conference in Kolkata spoke about essential oils and also about the newly introduced Peptide Potion kit which will be used to do advanced facials in salons.
On the occasion Dr Blossom Kochhar also talke about facial kits for salon professionals and highlighted the use of Pept de Potion kit, Vitaboost facial kit and Mocha fa ial kits. " The Peptide & Ceramide Potion Advanced Serum Mask Kit is my unique signature offering and a special creation for the salon and spa industries. Peptides help build proteins, improve skin elasticity and boost cell regeneration, improving the client's skin in a few steps. I always love to launch my new products in Kolkata because we get such a wonderful response from here. Today I will be addressing salon professionals and will introduce this kit so that they can give wonderful facials to their clients ahead of the fest ve season." Multi-Peptide & Ceramide Complex makes skin more supple by minimising fine lines and wrinkles. It boosts hydration and supports collagen production. It is an mazing anti-ageing facial.
While t e look of essential oils has evolved, the soul of the prod—ct remains unchanged—100% p re, therapeutic-grade essential oils, crafted wit’ love, care, and nature’s f nest extractions. Fifteen oils are now in new packaging of 10 ml each and include Lavender, Basil, Sandalwood, Rose, Neroli, Lemongrass, tea tree, Ylang ylang and more.
ABOUT DR BLOSSOM KOCHHAR:
Dr. Blossom Kochhar is pioneer aromatherapist and Chairperson of the Blosso Kochhar Group of Companies - Blossom Kochhar Aroma Magic, known for its all-natural aromatherapy-bas d personal care products, and Blossom Kochhar College of Creative Arts & Design (BKCCAD), a premier institution nurturing the next generation of beauty professionals.
Dr. Kochhar also serves as the Chairperson of the Beauty & Wellness Sector, where she continues to influence the industry with her insights, ethics, and passion.
ABOUT BLOSSOM KOCHHAR AROMA MAGIC:
Blossom Kochhar Aroma Magic, with a legacy of 32 years offers ov r 170+ signature aromatherapy-based skin, hair, and wellness produc s. These products are available in more han 100 cities across Indi and every prod ct is completely cruelt -free, eco-f ien ly. All esse tial oils used are organic, staying true ’o the brand’s Earth-to-B ttle promise.
