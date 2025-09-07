Indiana Jones and the Great Circle: The Order of Giants and other new titles get NVIDIA DLSS 4 at launch
(MENAFN- OAK Consulting) Dubai, United Arab Emirates, September 4, 2025 - This week, DLSS 4 with Multi Frame Generation is coming to new titles, including Cronos: The New Dawn, Hell is Us and Indiana Jones and the Great Circle: The Order of Giants. Additionally, Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024’s DLSS 4 with Multi Frame Generation update has been released.
NACON and Rogue Factor’s Hell is Us is a third-person action-adventure game that combines intense melee combat with the thrill of exploration, and is launching on today, following a well-received demo. At launch, Hell is Us includes support for DLSS 4 with Multi Frame Generation, maximizing frame rates for GeForce RTX gamers.
The critically acclaimed adventures of Indiana Jones in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle can be experienced on GeForce RTX PCs at their very best thanks to DLSS 4 with Multi Frame Generation and immersive path tracing. Today, Indy returns to Rome for a new adventure in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle: The Order of Giants DLC. This new content will be accompanied by a game update that adds NVIDIA RTX Hair to key characters throughout the DLC and main game. RTX Hair adds more realistic, higher-quality hair rendering, which is especially notable in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle’s cinematic cut scenes, further enhancing image quality and immersion for GeForce RTX 50 Series players.
Bloober Team, developer of the critically-acclaimed SILENT HILL 2 remake, is now creating Cronos: The New Dawn, an all-new, original survival horror IP. At launch on September 5th, the game will feature support for NVIDIA DLSS 4 with Multi Frame Generation, and visuals that are further enhanced by ray-traced effects.
Microsoft and Asobo Studios have released Sim Update 3 for Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024, featuring experience-enhancing improvements. Included in the list of changes is the addition of DLSS 4 with Multi Frame Generation, enabling GeForce RTX 50 Series flight sim aficionados to accelerate frame rates to new heights. At 4K with max settings, DLSS Multi Frame Generation, working in concert with NVIDIA DLSS Super Resolution, multiplies performance by 4.2X on average, boosting GeForce RTX 5070 Ti frame rates to 200 FPS, GeForce RTX 5080 FPS to 280 FPS, and GeForce RTX 5090 frame rates up to 370 FPS.
No comment