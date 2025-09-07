Trump Vows “Department of WAR” Deployment in Chicago
(MENAFN) U.S. President Donald Trump reignited tensions Saturday by vowing to send what he now calls the “Department of WAR” into Chicago, escalating rhetoric around his proposed federal crackdown on urban crime.
“I love the smell of deportations in the morning,” Trump posted on Truth Social, the platform he owns, in a nod to a famous line from the 1979 Vietnam War film Apocalypse Now. The post was accompanied by what appeared to be an AI-generated image depicting Trump in military fatigues, styled as a character from the film. The caption read: “Chipocalypse Now.”
“Chicago about to find out why it's called the Department of WAR,” he added, reiterating his preference for rebranding the Defense Department, which retains its official name.
The renewed threats come weeks after Trump declared a “crime emergency” in Washington, D.C., placing the Metropolitan Police under federal command and deploying roughly 2,000 National Guard troops. He has since vowed similar interventions in cities like Chicago and New York, despite mounting opposition.
Illinois Governor JB Pritzker and Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson have firmly rejected Trump’s proposal to send troops into the city. Still, the former president has remained defiant, asserting his intent to press forward.
Legal and political critics argue that Trump's push lacks justification, citing declining crime statistics in all three targeted cities—Washington, D.C., New York, and Chicago. All are led by Black Democratic mayors, raising further scrutiny over potential political motivations.
Court filings challenging the deployments contend they violate the Posse Comitatus Act of 1878, which bars the use of U.S. military forces in domestic law enforcement.
Trump’s remarks come as federal immigration actions have intensified in the region. According to officials, some 300 agents are now operating out of the nearby Great Lakes Naval Station, expanding enforcement capabilities throughout Chicago.
Despite constitutional and political hurdles, Trump has made it clear he intends to test the limits of executive authority in urban centers he has repeatedly labeled as unsafe.
