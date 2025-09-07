Commissioner Secretary YSS Reviews Performance, Functioning Of JKSC

Jammu- Commissioner Secretary, Youth Services and Sports, Yasha Mudgal on Saturday chaired a meeting at Civil Secretariat here to assess the overall functioning and performance of the J&K Sports Council.

The meeting was attended by Special Secretary YSS, Director Finance YSS, Secretary JKSC, Executive Engineer JKSC and other senior officers of YSS and JKSC.

While reviewing the human resource issues of the department, the Commissioner Secretary underscored the need to expedite the process of filling all vacant positions. She emphasized that adequate staffing is essential for the optimal functioning of sports infrastructure across the region.

Highlighting the importance of youth engagement in sports, the Commissioner Secretary directed JKSC to conduct population-wise analysis of youth participation in sports activities across J&K and analyse the same with respect to the national average.

To enhance the competitive performance of athletes in J&K, the Secretary JKSC was asked to formulate a comprehensive plan aimed at increasing medal tallies in national and international competitions.