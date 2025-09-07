Commissioner Secretary YSS Reviews Performance, Functioning Of JKSC
Jammu- Commissioner Secretary, Youth Services and Sports, Yasha Mudgal on Saturday chaired a meeting at Civil Secretariat here to assess the overall functioning and performance of the J&K Sports Council.
The meeting was attended by Special Secretary YSS, Director Finance YSS, Secretary JKSC, Executive Engineer JKSC and other senior officers of YSS and JKSC.
While reviewing the human resource issues of the department, the Commissioner Secretary underscored the need to expedite the process of filling all vacant positions. She emphasized that adequate staffing is essential for the optimal functioning of sports infrastructure across the region.
Highlighting the importance of youth engagement in sports, the Commissioner Secretary directed JKSC to conduct population-wise analysis of youth participation in sports activities across J&K and analyse the same with respect to the national average.
To enhance the competitive performance of athletes in J&K, the Secretary JKSC was asked to formulate a comprehensive plan aimed at increasing medal tallies in national and international competitions.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Permissionless Data Hub Baselight Taps Walrus To Activate Data Value Onchain
- TOKEN2049 Singapore Breaks Records: 25,000 Attendees At The World's Largest Web3 Event
- Invromining Expands Multi-Asset Mining Platform, Launches New AI-Driven Infrastructure
- Meme Coin Little Pepe Raises Above $24M In Presale With Over 39,000 Holders
- VANTIR Launches To Transform Prop Trading With Transparency And Trust
- Daytrading Publishes New Study On The Dangers Of AI Tools Used By Traders
CommentsNo comment