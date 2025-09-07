Qatar National Library Highlights Role Of Storytelling In Amplifying Palestinian Voices
Doha, Qatar: Qatar National Library (QNL) hosted“The Power of Visual Storytelling for Palestine,” a public screening and panel discussion that brought together filmmakers, academics, and media experts to explore the role of media and digital storytelling in amplifying Palestinian voices.
The event opened with the official launch of the“Keys to Palestine” community project, aimed at preserving Palestinian voices, perspectives and stories, followed by the screening of three original short documentaries by filmmaker and multidisciplinary artist Mo'men Ghanim.
Following the screening, a panel discussion featured Khaled Al-Hroub, Professor at Northwestern University; Maryam Al Misnad, Head of Marketing and Sponsorship at the Tasweer Photo Festival under Qatar Museums; Mo'men Ghanim, Palestinian Film Director and Multimedia Manager at Flint Culture; and Nada A. Bahzad, Senior Program Development Officer at Qatar Reads. The discussion was moderated by Amani Geha, journalist and TV presenter at Alaraby TV Network.
Rana Ahmed Alani, Senior Information Services Librarian at Qatar National Library, said the Library believes in the power of storytelling to document history and preserving cultural identity.
“By supporting initiatives like this, we provide a platform for underrepresented voices and ensure that the story of the Palestinian people is both documented and heard,” she added.
