The Truth Can't Be Denied: BJP MLA Ram Kadam On Trump Calling PM Modi Great Leader
Speaking to IANS, Kadam said,“US President Trump called PM Modi a great leader. This is the truth, and no one can deny it,” adding that the respect India receives internationally has grown significantly over the last decade.
“Whenever PM Modi travels abroad, the kind of respect he receives gives every Indian a sense of pride,” said Kadam, adding,“Earlier, former prime ministers used to visit foreign countries differently, and looking at India's passport 11 years ago was different. Now immigration officers in foreign countries see it with respect. This pride is given by PM Modi, that's why he is indeed great. Also, India is reaching rapidly toward being 'Vishwaguru', and every country globally is accepting it.”
Kadam's remarks came after President Donald Trump described Prime Minister Modi as a“great Prime Minister” and reaffirmed the“special relationship” between India and the United States.
Speaking from the Oval Office, Trump said,“I'll always be friends with (Narendra) Modi... He's a great Prime Minister. He's great. But I just don't like what he's doing at this particular moment. Still, India and the United States have a special relationship. There's nothing to worry about. We just have moments on occasion.”
Prime Minister Modi responded on X, saying,“Deeply appreciate and fully reciprocate President Trump's sentiments and positive assessment of our ties. India and the US have a very positive and forward-looking Comprehensive and Global Strategic Partnership.”
Trump also acknowledged recent challenges in bilateral ties, expressing disappointment over India's purchase of Russian oil and announcing steep tariffs.“I've been very disappointed that India would be buying so much oil from Russia, and let them know that we put a very big tariff on India, 50 per cent tariff, very hot tariff,” he said.
