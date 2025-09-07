AIFF Confirm Super Cup To Begin From Oct 25
As per the Supreme Court order on September 2, AIFF is to take necessary measures to ensure the Indian football calendar begins on time, which would need the football governing body to find a new commercial partner, after failing to reach a new Masters Right Agreement with the AIFF.
The tender process will be overseen by former Supreme Court judge L. Nageswara Rao, Kesavaran Murugasu, member, Audit & Compliance Committee, Asian Football Confederation (AFC), and AIFF president Kalyan Chaubey
"The Executive Committee of the All India Football Federation (AIFF) convened virtually on Saturday, September 6, 2025, and approved the Federation's Request for Quotation (RFQ) process for selecting an agency to manage and award the rights to monetise AIFF's commercial properties for a limited term.
"To oversee the selection process, the Executive Committee resolved to form a three-member Bid Evaluation Committee (BEC). The BEC will be chaired by Justice L. Nageswara Rao, former Judge of the Supreme Court of India, Kesavaran Murugasu, member, Audit & Compliance Committee, Asian Football Confederation (AFC), and Kalyan Chaubey, president of the All India Football Federation (AIFF),” read the statement by the AIFF.
The AIFF also went on to confirm the dates for the Super Cup, which would allow clubs to begin pre-season training, as the governing body works on the tender process and hopefully allow the league to begin after the conclusion of the domestic tournament.
"Additionally, the AIFF's MRA Task Force Committee, which was constituted at the AIFF Executive Committee meeting on April 7, 2025, will continue as the Tender Committee to evaluate the recommendations of the professional services firm.
"The Committee also resolved that the Super Cup would be held from October 25, 2025, to November 22, 2025, in a phased manner," the statement further read.
